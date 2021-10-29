“After Don’t forget the lyrics, with my husband, we chose to give up everything”

Violaine, the 9th greatest Maestro of Do not forget the lyrics , is already starting his sixth Masters. As she takes on Baptiste, she opens up about how the show has changed her life.

She is one of the emblematic figures of the show: Violaine, who was number 1 in the ranking of the greatest Maestros after her initial career in the show, begins her sixth Masters of Do not forget the lyrics. In front of her, during the round of 16, the candidate will find Baptiste, a participant whose course is still fresh. The 9th biggest winner of the game of Nagui, on France 2, talks about her entry into the competition, her objectives, but also, the way in which Do not forget the lyrics changed his life.

TV-Leisure: What goal have you set for yourself?

Violaine: I hope to pass the first round. But I find it hard to set goals for myself when I arrive. I want to do the best. If I can win a final at 20,000 euros, that would be good enough.

Last year you had lost against Arsène, winner of the tournament …

I was angry with myself, because Me Lolita, this is a song that I’m supposed to go to the end of. I was wrong on the chorus, because I had thought too much.

How were your revisions structured?





I try to revise a bit all year round, without it becoming overwhelming. I need regularity, to avoid the big blow of the last few months. I have an aural memory, but I need to sing the song while listening to it to learn it. Otherwise, I cannot memorize it. Listening is not enough for me. I have noticed this with experience.

How do you see the first match against Baptiste, new kid on the block?

I have a few small concerns, because the newbies are very motivated. Their course is still fresh. Their revisions are of a good standard. Always beware of newcomers. I go by telling myself that it may be tense.

If you were to win against Baptiste, you would meet Herve, which you know well!

It motivates me. Because with Hervé, we have a story. I love to find it on the set. And I have a little revenge to take on 2016: we faced each other during the Masters that year, in the first match. We each won a round, but he ended up winning. It worries me too, because if we were to meet, one of us will lose. And then, on paper, I wouldn’t start as a favorite.

What influence had Do not forget the lyrics in your life ?

My life has changed a lot: after Do not forget the lyrics, with my husband, we chose to leave everything in the Paris region so that I could indulge in my passion for horses. I wanted to be able to sing a little more. And meeting the other Maestros gives you an additional family. It is a great human adventure which also continues during charity concerts. I’m a lot more on stage than I could have been before the show!