After Herta ham, Nestlé no longer wants Mousline puree

The Swiss giant intends to part ways with the famous brand of mashed potatoes, launched in 1963.

Ham and mash is no longer popular at Nestlé. Preferring to focus on its high-end international brands, mineral waters and hydration products, the Swiss food giant intends to part ways with its famous brand of Mousline puree. At the end of 2019, the group had already parted with Herta ham, 60% sold to the Spanish Casa Tarradellas. “As part of the ongoing review of its portfolio”, its management in France leads “A review of strategic options, up to the sale of its mashed potatoes activities, in France and for export”.

Launched in 1963 by Maggi, Mousline has become a popular success thanks to its flake recipe avoiding the drudgery of peeling potatoes. His slogan “When I make Mousline puree, I’m sure everyone will take it back…” rocked France in the 1980s. Like Herta ham, Mousline puree is a precursor of its kind, leader in its category. Mousline controls more than 70% of its market, and can be proud of being a product 100% “made in France”, manufactured in the factory of Rosières-en-Santerre, in Picardy. But like charcuterie, sales of dehydrated purees have lost their pep. Nestlé prefers to bet elsewhere and entrust someone else with the development of Mousline, which needs to strengthen its capacity for innovation in order to relaunch itself. A decision will be taken no later than summer 2022.