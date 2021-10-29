After Pogba, another 2018 world champion targeted

Free on June 30, Paul Pogba is announced as the top priority of PSG as a midfielder for the next summer transfer window. But according to the latest news, the Manchester United player is not the only French international who makes the capital club dream.

A former OL at PSG next season?

After Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma, Paris Saint-Germain intends to return to the player market at the end of the contract next summer. After Paul Pogba, the capital club is thus announced in the footsteps of an international tricolor, too, free at the end of the season. Placed in the crosshairs of PSG, Corentin Tolisso would have taken the resolution not to extend his contract and is therefore heading towards a departure from Bayern Munich next summer.

Based on information from The Gazzetta dello Sport, the 2018 world champion is of serious interest to the reigning vice-champion of France, in particular because of his contractual situation. Arrived in 2017 from Olympique Lyonnais against a check for 41.5 million euros, touches the end of his engagement in June 2022 and would not want to extend.





Obviously, the big clubs are on the lookout for this market opportunity. And Paris SG wants to take the opportunity to afford the services of the international tricolor of 27 years. But Paris is not alone on this blow and another contender is already active for the next winter transfer window.

An offensive already planned this winter for Tolisso?

In addition to Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus Turin, Tottenham, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan are also on the trail of Corentin Tolisso. Moreover, La Gazzetta dello Sport ensures that Tolisso favors Italy for the rest of his career. This is good since Juve have already made contact with the entourage of the Bavarian midfielder during the last summer transfer window, before completing the arrival of Manuel Locatelli.

However, the Old Lady did not give up on this track and plans to relaunch this file during the winter, but only in the event of failure of the track leading to the Monegasque Aurélien Tchouaméni.