Age of Empires IV is already a hit on Steam despite the Xbox Game Pass | Xbox one

The year-end big release festival begins today for Xbox. A little over 16 years after the last installment, the Age of Empires franchise is now back with Age of Empires IV. Well known to RTS fans, the game is already off to a good start if we refer to its success on Steam.

Xbox exclusives work well on PC

Even though the game is offered in the Xbox Game Pass PC, which gives access to hundreds of games for € 10 per month, Age of Empires IV has been at the top of Steam’s sales for many hours now.

What is also interesting is that the title is placed in the top 15 of the most played games of the moment with a number of simultaneous players approaching 55,000 at the time of writing. Knowing that the game has just been released, the number will certainly increase in the near future.





According to data from Steamcharts, Age of Empires IV has therefore just broken the previous record in terms of simultaneous players on the franchise. It was owned by Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition with a peak of 38,725 players in January 2021.

This is not the first time that we have seen a game from Xbox studios have some success on Steam. For example, Sea of ​​Thieves and Forza Horizon 4 also had their heyday on the Valve platform and they were also at the top of sales this summer.