Air France-KLM goes green: thank you Transavia!

Air France-KLM has just signed its first positive quarter since 2019. For the period from July to September, traditionally the most profitable for air transport, the Franco-Dutch group has published an operating result of 132 million euros. If this remains far from pre-crisis levels, the pace is gigantic compared to the summer of 2020: Air France-KLM has almost doubled its number of passengers and its turnover, its occupancy rates have risen and its unit revenue. has improved significantly. The group’s performance would still have been much more contrasted without the performance of the Transavia division, made up of Transavia France and Transavia Holland, which generates more than three-quarters of the group’s operating profits.

Long criticized – at least its French component – this low-cost pole has become essential to the group’s profitability. Especially when the traditional lever of profitability of the group, the long-haul, suffered from the closure of the borders of the majority of non-European countries.

After having accumulated an operating loss of nearly two billion euros in the first half, Air France-KLM is therefore raising its head with this slight profit of 132 million euros. If this will not be enough to end the year in the green, it should be remembered that during the first nine months of 2020 the group had already lost 3.4 billion euros and even 4.5 billion over the year.

The trend is even more significant when taking into account the operating result before provisions and depreciation (EBITDA), which jumped from -875 million euros accumulated in the first half to nearly 800 million in positive in the third trimester. In fact, the Ebita is almost in balance over the first nine months and Steven Zaat, Chief Financial Officer of Air France-KLM, even hopes to be slightly positive over the year. This upturn in operating performance enabled the group to post positive adjusted free cash flow for the second quarter in a row to 278 million euros. Net income also improved but remained negative at -192 million euros. The increase is still significant compared to the deficit of 1.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020 or that of three billion in the first half of 2021.

Traffic is picking up steam

To achieve this financial performance, the group was able to count on a large upturn in traffic despite travel restrictions imposed by the United States, the closure of Asia or the collapse of the French overseas markets. sea ​​in August following the local outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic. With nearly 17 million passengers in the third quarter, Air France-KLM has jumped more than 40% compared to the first half (12 million cumulative passengers) and especially more than 90% compared to summer 2020 ( less than 9 million passengers).

Above all, this return in traffic was greater than the 62% increase in capacity implemented by the companies of the group. The occupancy rate reached the 65% mark for the quarter, peaking at nearly 70% in August. Used to evolving with a rate of 30 to 40% since the beginning of the year, long-haul has followed the trend, while medium-haul has gone above 70%, or even 75%.

This increase in aircraft filling allowed unit revenue to grow by nearly 37% compared to the third quarter of 2020, to the tune of 5.48 euro cents per seat-kilometer offered. However, it is still very far from the levels of summer 2019 (more than 7 cents).

Continue to grow

Steven Zaat thus declared himself very satisfied with this continuation of the recovery, somewhat above his expectations. He hopes to continue this gradual improvement in the fourth quarter, especially with the opening of the United States in November, after that of Canada in September and Singapore in October. Air France-KLM should therefore continue to deploy capacity, at 70 to 75% of 2019 levels.

Ben Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM, warns all the same that “the Covid-19 crisis is not yet behind us. Important continents like Asia remain largely closed and business travel is slowly picking up. The group therefore did not wish to give an indication of capacity for 2022. However, Asia is in the process of opening up in turn.

Air France-KLM will also have to be wary of rising oil costs. Its kerosene bill has already jumped 70% compared to the third quarter of 2020, to more than 800 million euros. According to Steven Zaat, half of this increase is due to the increase in capacity, the rest being due to soaring prices despite fuel cover.

Transavia in cash machine

If it is still far from being idyllic, this picture would undoubtedly be different without the contribution of Transavia, in its Dutch and French version. Well helped by the implementation of a sanitary pass in Europe, the two low-cost companies have greatly increased this summer, regaining capacity up to 85% of those of 2019 (against 66% for Air France and KLM ). Traffic followed with an occupancy rate of over 78% and unit revenues higher than in 2019, thanks to good momentum in Southern Europe (Greece, Portugal and Spain).

Ben Smith also recalled that Transavia France is the cornerstone of the transformation of the network of the domestic network of the Air France group – structurally in deficit – with its deployment on lines departing from Orly as well as on cross-sections. The latter could also continue to develop next year.

Transavia Holland and France were thus able to post an operating margin of over 20% in the third quarter to reach a cumulative operating profit of 105 million euros. The two companies are therefore responsible for more than three-quarters of the group’s operating profit. Conversely, despite a significant improvement, Air France and KLM recorded an operating loss of 13 million euros despite the significant contribution of cargo operations.

Profitability, the Netherlands keep the advantage

It is difficult to distinguish between the contribution of Transavia Holland and that of Transavia France, except that the latter is now the larger of the two in terms of fleet. It resumed its development plan with no less than 10 new aircraft received since the beginning of the year to reach 50 aircraft against around 40 for its Dutch counterpart. The goal is to have 11 more by next summer.

The group nevertheless indicates that Air France and Transavia France have accumulated an operating loss of 45 million euros, where KLM and Transavia Holland post an operating profit of 168 million euros. A gap that Steven Zaat has also endeavored to minimize, recalling that it was partly due to the differences between the methods of French and Dutch government aid for partial activity, but also that the departure plan at KLM had borne fruit more quickly.

The Dutch company has already achieved a 17% reduction in its workforce at the end of September. Ben Smith nevertheless believes that Air France is also making the necessary efforts and that the voluntary departure plan currently underway will allow an equivalent drop to be achieved by the end of next year.