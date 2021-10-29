Airbus, Dassault and Safran launch their Volcan project to free themselves from kerosene

The theft was announced by the end of the year, it took place on October 28. Industrialists Airbus, Dassault Aviation and Safran, with scientific support from Onera and financial support from the Ministry of Transport, flew an A319 with a Leap-1A engine supplied with 100% biofuel. A first step towards the low carbon plane called for with a certain ambiguity by Emmanuel Macron as part of the France 2030 plan.

Carried out from Toulouse, this flight is part of the Volcan study (Flight with new alternative fuels). Unveiled last June, it set itself the objective of studying the impact of a flight powered only with sustainable aviation fuels (SAF or biofuels), whether in terms of compatibility with the various equipment in contact. fuel, but also on an environmental level with the reduction of CO2 and particulate emissions.

For the moment, current commercial aircraft are certified to fly with a mixture of kerosene and biofuel, the latter being able to be incorporated up to 50% without any technical constraint (“drop in”). Switching to 100% biofuel could therefore offer a significant prospect in the context of decarbonising air transport. SAFs provide an 80% carbon emission reduction potential over the entire production and use cycle compared to conventional kerosene, mainly through the absorption of CO2 linked to their manufacture.

Towards the end of contrails?

For Volcan, the partners opted for a so-called HEFA fuel, produced from hydrotreated esters and fatty acids mainly obtained from used cooking oils. For Nicolas Jeuland, a Safran group expert for future fuels, choosing HEFA thus makes it possible to completely free itself from the chemical composition of petroleum in order to favor more favorable characteristics from an environmental point of view. This type of SAF thus has the particularity of containing almost no sulfur or aromatics, the main vectors of emissions of non-volatile particles at the origin of condensation trails.

For good reason, as explained by Julien Moreau, in charge of flight demonstrations for alternative energies within the Airbus Flight Lab, Volcan’s objective does not stop at reducing CO2. It also involves precisely characterizing the emissions and drag generated by the aircraft, in order to assess the environmental impact of using an engine powered with 100% HEFA.

This work will be done with the installation of many sensors on board the A319, but also with a follower aircraft implemented by the German aeronautical research institute DLR. Its French counterpart, Onera, is involved in the analysis of the results with the development and comparison of models.

Based on tests already carried out on the ground, Nicolas Jeuland estimates that the use of HEFA could allow a 60 to 70% reduction in contrails, the impact of the reduction in particle emissions being partially mitigated. by the rejection of a little additional water.

Seal problem

Switching to 100% biofuel does, however, lead to some difficulties. Volcan’s other objective is therefore to measure the impact of the use of 100% HEFA on equipment such as the engine, pumps and fuel circuits, in order to guarantee their correct operation during all phases. flight.





Nicolas Jeuland reminds us that aromatics tend to swell certain seals in the fuel circuits. It is therefore necessary to ensure that their absence does not lead to a retraction of these seals which could generate leaks, for example. The same goes for sulfur, which helps lubricate the engine and fuel pumps.

During the first experimental phase, which includes six flights by the end of the year, Airbus, Safran and Dassault will therefore use systems without any modification to assess this impact. This involves testing all of the engine’s operating points, until restarting in flight, and all of the aircraft’s flight phases, explains Julien Moreau. The first test made it possible in particular to ensure that idling the engine did not cause it to go out. Tests will also be carried out on an identical Leap-1A engine and fuel systems, with the support of Safran Aerosystems.

Depending on the results of this first phase, modifications to certain equipment may be implemented, then tested on the ground and then in flight during a second phase of testing. This should take place between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. It should in particular include the flight of an aircraft whose two engines would, this time, be fully supplied with SAF.

In the longer term, the conclusions drawn from Volcan should make it possible to prepare the certification of engines and planes capable of carrying 100% SAF, but also the approval of a fuel with specifically defined properties such as the Jet-1A today. ‘hui for kerosene. Airbus – like Boeing – is thus planning on new fully compatible aircraft by 2030. Before, perhaps, considering the possibilities of retrofit on the existing fleet.