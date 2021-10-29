AirPods 3 review: borrowed headphones

With the AirPods 3, Apple may have done too much, or not enough. Borrowing from both its predecessors and the AirPods Pro, would the new headphones suffer from an identity problem? We take stock in this test!

The AirPods have come a long way since the very first generation in 2016. Apple now offers a whole family, between “open” headphones, in-ear headphones, and even headphones, Apple users are spoiled for choice. … And the new AirPods 3 do nothing to make it easier for them.

A design that draws everywhere

From the launch of the first generation of AirPods, Apple has succeeded: headphones have become a cultural icon, just like the wired EarPods of the iPod. The color white and this famous rod quickly established itself in the ears of the whole world, creating in the process a whole industry of clones.