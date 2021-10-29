More

    AirPods 3 review: borrowed headphones

    Technology


    With the AirPods 3, Apple may have done too much, or not enough. Borrowing from both its predecessors and the AirPods Pro, would the new headphones suffer from an identity problem? We take stock in this test!

    The AirPods have come a long way since the very first generation in 2016. Apple now offers a whole family, between “open” headphones, in-ear headphones, and even headphones, Apple users are spoiled for choice. … And the new AirPods 3 do nothing to make it easier for them.

    A design that draws everywhere

    From the launch of the first generation of AirPods, Apple has succeeded: headphones have become a cultural icon, just like the wired EarPods of the iPod. The color white and this famous rod quickly established itself in the ears of the whole world, creating in the process a whole industry of clones.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleTitus justifies the absence of Vinicius Jr
    Next articleThese criticisms which will make the host completely furious!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC