Albert of Monaco, papa hen far from Charlene: he takes the children on a new journey

While waiting for the imminent return of their mother, Jacques and Gabriella will play the green ambassadors. As their father Prince Albert announced to the magazine People, the 6-year-old twins will accompany him to Scotland for the next COP26. What to change the ideas in the absence of Princess Charlene, still recovering in South Africa.

“They are on vacation. I didn’t want to leave them alone in Monaco, Prince Albert explained, as reported People October 27, 2021. In this way, they will be with me before Charlene returns. “The 63-year-old ruler has made it clear that his young children will stay.”on the sidelines“of the event, scheduled from October 31 to November 12. During their few days of travel,”visits to museums and small places of interest“will be offered to them. Albert of Monaco added:”Obviously at that age, 6 or 7, you can’t take them everywhere because they’ll get bored if it’s too official. We must bring them little by little in the public appearances and the various ceremonies.. “





Decidedly open on the subject, the son of Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly explained that he is only reproducing what he himself experienced in his childhood, with his sisters princesses Caroline and Stéphanie: “Our parents took us early on an official trip, but we didn’t feel like these were official trips“, he remembered.”When we were young they would leave and do something serious. Then they were with us during the downtime. There was a lot of value in it“Albert of Monaco then concluded:”Jacques and Gabriella are still at an age when there are a lot of discoveries, to the right and to the left, on this kind of trips. It’s fabulous to have these kind of memories with them. “

At the beginning of September already, Albert had taken his children with him to Ireland for a first official family trip. On a snapshot relayed by the princely palace, the twins – now home-schooled after an aborted start of the first year of school – had appeared visibly delighted with this experience.