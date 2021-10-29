Alec Baldwin tormented: this family photo after the drama that speaks volumes

On Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin’s life was suddenly turned upside down, he who accidentally shot the director of photography, present on the set of the film Rust. This Thursday, October 28, TMZ published photos of the actor, during a family meal. His face is dark and closed.

Alec Baldwin has been living a real nightmare since that cursed Thursday, October 21, the day he accidentally shot the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza, while he was shooting the film Rust. Since then, the actor no longer lives. The actor can at least count on the support of his relatives who never cease to bring him comfort. This Thursday, October 28, the media TMZ has published pictures, on which we can see the American actor surrounded by his family. With Hilaria Baldwin and their two children, they were photographed in a pizzeria, in a town, located in New England.

On the pictures, we can easily see Alec Baldwin, his face closed and dark. According to witnesses interviewed by the media TMZ, the actor would have taken an order and left immediately. Very disturbing pictures of the actor and which says a lot about his mental state. It must be said that what he lived certainly traumatized him. The day after the drama, the actor said to himself “devastated” on Twitter. He had thus shared his immense pain: “There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident which claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. I fully cooperate with the police investigation to determine how this tragedy happened “.

Failed security measures on the set?

In terms of the ongoing investigation, two members of the filming are in the crosshairs of the investigators : the chief armourer, Hannah Reed-Gutierrez and the assistant director. According to Detective Alexandria Hancock, certain security measures were not respected: David indicated that when Hannah showed him the gun before continuing the rehearsal, he only remembered seeing three rounds. He said he should have checked them all but didn’t, and could not remember if she had turned the drum. David, however, indicated that the incident was not a deliberate act. ” Each day, chilling revelations come out in the press about the affair, now baptized, Alec Baldwin.

