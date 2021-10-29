All manufacturers want their coupe SUV, Chinese included!

There was the SUV fashion. Then that of compact SUVs, then that of urban SUVs. And nature abhors a vacuum, there will be that of SUV cut, small medium and large.

However, when BMW, in 2008, presented the first of its kind, the X6 (put aside Pontiac Aztek if you don’t mind), it was doomed to failure, because of its bizarre proportions, its amputated practical aspects. compared to the X5, its even higher price. It is, however, an immediate success. That BMW is declining with the X4, a coupe derivative of the X3, then more recently with the X2. So all the premium competition gets into it, with more or less delay.







Mercedes released a GLE coupe in 2015, then a GLC coupe in 2016. Audi is going with its e-tron Sportback, Q3 Sportback, Q4 Sportback, Q5 Sporback, Q8, in salvo since 2018, while Volvo is coming soon with an XC40 coupe, named C40.







Above, luxury brands are also responding. Lamborghini catapults its Urus to the market in 2018, while Porsche replies with its Cayenne coupe in 2019. Aston Martin and its DBX are the latest to arrive.















So, the coupe SUV, a market reserved for premium and luxury? This is not what Renault thinks, which after procrastinating for a while, launches the Arkana in France, a sort of derivative cut on the basis of Captur. Here again, a huge and immediate success. In fact, since the opening of orders in the spring, 40,000 orders have been taken.







This success whets other appetites. That of the Volkswagen group for example, which plans to attack the market via its Skoda brand, and the electric model Enyaq in a coupe version.

Chinese brands quicker to respond than European brands

Worse still, European manufacturers are overtaken by certain Chinese brands! Indeed, the newly arrived in France Aiways is launching its U6 model very soon, an electric SUV cut on the basis of the U5, designed by the same designer as the Ferrari Enzo, Kiyoyuki Okuyama!







A real rush towards what looks like the next lucrative vein for brands. Because indeed, despite production costs equivalent to conventional models, SUV coupes are sold more expensive. Hence improved profitability, which is a clearly stated objective of all manufacturers in this period of crisis.

So who will be the next to get started? It’s a safe bet that it will be Peugeot, with a cut version of its 3008 cardboard box. A few montages are currently circulating on the web, you will have no trouble finding them.

Because it would be unthinkable for Stellantis, the group today sprawling, to let this manna pass, which it is clear today that it is not just a fad …