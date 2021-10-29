Amazon plagued by supply shortages

Amazon also hinted that for the current quarter, profits could disappear entirely due to these difficulties.

Amazon, like Apple, did not escape the shortages in the third quarter that plague many industry and service sectors. Its shareholders, confident in its ability to perform again, despite the supply disruptions of multiple components, the delivery delays linked to the saturation of ports, and the difficulty in finding labor, are disappointed. . Their expectations of turnover and profits are not there.

Even more worryingly, Amazon suggests that the problems are so serious that its profits for the current quarter are in danger of being swallowed up entirely, not least because of the additional costs involved in hiring thousands of additional employees in its data centers. orders.

Amazon, for example, plans to hire 275,000 more people, either part-time or full-time, to meet the increased demand during the holiday season that begins. The Seattle-based company already has 1.46 million employees, or 30% more than last year, making it the second-largest US private employer behind Walmart, number one in traditional distribution. It is also trying to fill 55,000 vacant white-collar jobs in technology and management.

Multiple difficulties

Amazon’s profits from July to September are halved, compared to those made last year. The firm now headed by Andy Jassy, ​​former right-hand man of Jeff Bezos, generates only $ 3.2 billion in profits, on a sales volume of $ 110.8 billion. Wall Street expected nearly 5 billion profits on a turnover of 111.6 billion dollars.

“We anticipate billions of dollars in additional costs in our consumer service business, as we navigate the challenges of labor shortages, wage increases, global supply chain challenges, and sea ​​transport freight cost increases“, sums up Andy Jassy. “At the same time we do everything possible to minimize the impact on our customers and partners who sell on our platform, during the holiday season.“





Amazon becomes digital advertising giant

All is not bad for Amazon, far from it. The profitability engine of the e-commerce empire, continues to run at high speed: it is its subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) which provides IT services in the cloud. The growth of its activity reached 39%. As for the digital advertising boom, which has allowed Google to deliver spectacular quarterly results, it is increasingly benefiting Amazon as well.

The online sales platform collects a large amount of data on the tastes and interests of Internet users. It can monetize them with advertisers and target their messages precisely. The revenue category that encompasses this relatively new business for Amazon posted a 50% gain and reached $ 8 billion in the quarter.

The news is humiliating for Facebook which, on the contrary, is experiencing a sharp slowdown in its growth in this business which is at the heart of its economic model. The divergence is explained in particular by the new protections offered to Internet users by Apple in the new version of its iOS operating system. It’s now easier for tablet and iPhone users to prevent Facebook from knowing everything about their passions and travel.

This is why, despite an overall disappointing performance, and despite the anticipation of very complicated end-of-year holidays for online commerce, Amazon’s price fell only 4% in the over-the-counter market. , after the close of the Nasdaq.