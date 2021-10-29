Amazon signs deal with British secret service

One of the GAFAMs, these web giants such as Google or Apple, has just signed an agreement with the British intelligence services to host their data. This is Amazon. The contract is estimated at between 500 million and one billion pounds over the next decade.

In its fight against crime, the British secret service is now teaming up with Amazon. A contract is expected to tie the US digital giant with MI5 and MI6 for more than £ 500million, according to The Financial Times. Amazon would take care of protecting the data of the United Kingdom’s secret services. GAFAM, Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft are now at the highest state level.





Is this possible in France? The government assures us that it is not, and calls on its European neighbors to remain on their guard. “I think it’s an invisible threat and it’s a real threat. We will never store sensitive data at an American company“, commented the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, Bruno Le Maire. The power of GAFAM continues to grow at the same time as their profits. In a single quarter, $ 9.2 billion for Facebook , nearly 19 billion for Google. Together, the GAFAMs now weigh three times the GDP of France and concentrate the data and information of hundreds of people around the world.