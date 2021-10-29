An A319neo made its first test flight with 100% sustainable fuel from used cooking oils

It is not known if it smelled of french fries in the cockpit on Thursday. In any case, it is thanks to a “green” fuel from used cooking oils that an A319neo took off yesterday from the tarmac of Blagnac for a first test flight with this alternative in its tanks. kerosene.

During this test flight over the Toulouse region, the Airbus aircraft operated on 100% sustainable aviation fuel, CAD, “made from hydro-treated esters and fatty acids ( HEFA), which consist mainly of used cooking oils, ”said the European aircraft manufacturer in a press release.

This campaign, carried out in collaboration with Dassault Aviation, Onera, the Ministry of Transport and Safran, will be the subject of a study, in particular on emissions on the ground and in flight and even the adaptation of engines to this new fuel.





A sustainable fuel made in France

The famous HEFA consists of paraffinic hydrocarbons, without sulfur or aromatics. “About 57 tonnes of CAD will be used for the entire test campaign. It is produced in Normandy, near Le Havre, France. The 100% CAD will also be used for the compatibility and operability studies of the Arrano engine from Safran used on the Airbus Helicopters H160, which should start in 2022 ”, specifies the manufacturer.

Called Volcan, for Flight with new alternative fuels, the study should make it possible to contribute “to the global decarbonisation effort currently carried out by all the players in the aeronautics industry” and aims “to promote large-scale deployment. CAD scale, as well as certification of 100% CAD usage for the new generation of single-aisle commercial and business aircraft, ”continued the aircraft manufacturer in its press release.