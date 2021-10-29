More

    Ancelotti welcomes Xavi and releases a strong response on the Mercato

    Obviously, the question of the Barça coach and more precisely of Xavi came to the fore at this press point. “I know him very well as a player, I wish him the best as a coach,” said Ancelotti while the former number 6 of Barça must settle on the sidelines.

    Subsequently, as Spain ignites in recent days over questionable decisions, Carlo Ancelotti gave his opinion on the VAR. “He corrected a lot of things, but in things that are not objective it’s a little more complicated. But I think so far he’s helped football a lot. The controversy also existed in front of the VAR ”.

    Ancelotti does not hold back anyone, Hazard targeted?

    Finally, the coach of Real Madrid released a strong statement about the Mercato, when the question of possible departures of players this winter was asked. “Never in my coaching career have I forced a player who wants to leave or stay. In my opinion, there is no doubt, ”said Ancelotti. Was a certain Eden Hazard targeted?


    Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, attended a press conference on Friday. The opportunity to discuss the hot news but also the Mercato. And the Italian coach released a meaningful statement.

