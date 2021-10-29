Angèle separated from Marie Papillon: she talks about her late discovery of her bisexuality

After the box of Brol, sold a million copies in France, the singer Angèle signs her big comeback on the airwaves. The 25-year-old Belgian released the single Brussels I love you and bends to the exercise of the promo for his come back. In particular, she multiplied the confidences in the pages of SHE.

Now on the strength of her critical and popular success, but also enriched by her professional and personal experiences, Angèle appears as a confident woman. “I have a more focused look on what I want, and on what I don’t want (…) Clearly, there were times when I had lost the real Angela (…) I said to myself that if people decided that they had the right to know things about me or that they projected their fantasies, it was because I no longer belonged to myself, that I had lost control of my image“, says the interpreter of Balance your what.





Angèle was notably overwhelmed when the magazine Public revealed her bisexuality in 2019 when she had never spoken about it. After this outing, the young singer had finally posted a photo on Instagram and a message “revealing his relationship with his then companion“, highlighted SHE, which thus evokes between the lines that the story between Angèle and YouTuber Marie Papillon is well ended. A break on which the singer had not spoken until then. Previously, we had also known her in a relationship with a certain Leo.

Now an LGBT figure, Angèle takes on this involuntary task. “I would find it wonderful if it was no longer a subject, even if, objectively it still is, and I can’t blame people for bringing it up. At the same time, it is important to talk about it, because we all need representations“She said, adding that as a teenager, she too would have liked to see people with diverse sexualities in the cultural industry.”I might have understood faster that I was bi. I would have lied less to myself, and I would have lived other stories“, she adds. Today, she seems a heart to take and ready to offer it to a man or a woman.

