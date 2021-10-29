Antoine Griezmann is finally released but …

Like Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, three goals in the Champions League since the start of the season, had not yet scored his first league goal in his new colors. Atlético de Madrid, too, looked forward to it. But the past is now de rigueur since, this Thursday evening, on the lawn of Levante (2-2, 11th day of La Liga), the French striker, returned at the very end of the transfer window in the form of a loan with option to purchase in from FC Barcelona, ​​has finally opened its counter.

A foxing goal from the surfaces, from the head, following a corner that he himself had taken and that the Granota defense had repelled very badly. “It’s good, I’m happy, I’m progressing”, he let go in the mixed zone at the end of the meeting before continuing. “I needed to adapt, I’m starting to feel good on the pitch, with desire and I knew that the goal would arrive”.





A click … for nothing

This first goal in the league will help him gradually reach his best level, the international tricolor (100 caps, 41 achievements) is convinced. “I’m trying to get to my best level as quickly as possible and I’m fine, I’m happy”, he explained, delighted to play alongside João Félix and Luis Suarez. “It’s easy to play with these players, they ask for the ball, look for spaces and it’s a pleasure to play with them. But we still have some work to do to reach a perfect agreement ”.

However, all is not perfect, since, despite the joy of seeing the 2018 world champion put an end to his famine for his 7th league game since his return, the Colchoneros let slip the three points of victory at cause of an arbitration decision which they consider contentious. Diego Simeone even took a red for the occasion. El Cholo can however take comfort in telling himself that with the awakening of Antoine Griezmamn, his Atlético may quickly abandon his 6th place in the standings to return to the top.