Antoine Griezmann, Stefanos Tsitsipas, PSG without Messi or Verratti against Lille: the news on a plate

1. Basketball – NBA: The Jazz continues its flawless, the Bulls fall for the first time, the Warriors too

Impressive, the Jazz of Rudy Gobert, who went there with his usual double-double (16 pts, 14 rebounds) reduced the Rockets to crumbs to chain a fourth success in a row, unlike the Bulls, beaten for the first time and of nothing by the Knicks, while the Wizards offered themselves the Hawks. Washington continues to surprise at the start of the championship, with a fourth victory (only one defeat) won on his floor against Atlanta (122-111). In Dallas, the Mavericks had a big ignition delay but turned the tide against San Antonio (104-99). The Warrios also fell against Memphis after extra time (101-104).

2. Football – Liga: Atlético still slowed down despite Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann did his part of the job Thursday night: an opening scoring before the quarter of an hour of play on the Levante field, his first goal in La Liga since his return to the Colchoneros. Problem, they were then hooked (2-2), a few days after their draw against Real Sociedad, a leader who won against Celta Vigo on Thursday (2-0). The Madrid club, which conceded two penalties, is 6th in Liga.

3. Tennis – ATP Vienna: Tsitsipas tilts again against Tiafoe

Definitely, Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Russian montages against Frances Tiafoe. Thursday night, the Greek suffered the law of the American in the round of 16 of the tournament in Vienna, in three sets (3-6, 6-3, 6-4). At the Tokyo Olympics, the world number three had released his opponent in two dry sets (6-3, 6-4). But on the side of Wimbledon, it was Tiafoe who had taken the best in their first clash. Thursday, while leading 3-0 in the last round, the Roland-Garros finalist suffered a big air gap which was fatal to him. In the quarterfinals, Tiafoe will face Diego Schwartzman, scorer of Gaël Monfils.

Football – Paris 2024 : “I had the chance to experience a lot of things. But the Olympic Games are the thing I want to achieve in my career”, Kylian Mbappé insisted at the Sport en Seine festival.

Cycling : In an interview with Radiogaceta de los Deportes on RTVE, Alejandro Valverde (41) announced that the 2022 season was going to be his last.

Football – Serie A : Thanks to a goal from Fabian Ruiz and a brace from Lorenzo Insigne on two penalties, Naples dominated Bologna at home (3-0) to join AC Milan in the lead.





Rugby – Pro D2 : Mont-de-Marsan crushed Nevers (41-20) after a disputed match, to keep the lead.

Olympic Games 2030 : According to the Dauphiné Libéré, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and Savoie would like to host the Winter Olympics 2030.

On the sidelines of the game against the Knicks, the Chicago Bulls paid tribute to Joakim Noah, who announced his end of career earlier this year after 13 seasons in the NBA. The former French pivot has been appointed ambassador of the franchise.

1. Football – Ligue 1: PSG without Mbappé and Verratti against the champion

The vice-champion receives the champion of France on Friday evening. Deprived of Marco Verratti and Kylian Mbappé, PSG welcomes Lille at the opening of the 12th day of Ligue 1, with the objective of moving forward, five days after its draw at the Vélodrome in the Classic (0-0). Lionel Messi, who could be lined up in a false number 9 position alongside Neymar and Angel Di Maria, is still chasing his first Ligue 1 goal. Perhaps now is the time …

2. Tennis – ATP / WTA: Shift day

Tempting posters await us among the men on the Vienna side, where Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Alexander Zverev for a place in the last four, while the promising Carlos Alcaraz will face Matteo Berrettini. Tempting, this end of the painting will also offer us a Tiafoe-Schwartzman and a Ruud-Sinner. This will also play on the side of St. Petersburg, including a Struff-Shapovalov in the early afternoon. Among the ladies, we will be watching in particular Simona Halep and Emma Raducanu in Romania.

3. Basketball – Euroleague: ASVEL to confirm

Two days after its feat against CSKA Moscow, ASVEL is expected in Greece this Friday, to face Panathinaikos in the 7th day. TJ Parker’s troops intend to offer themselves another prestigious victory, facing a formation that has only won twice so far in the competition. Response from 8 p.m.

