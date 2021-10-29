Apex Legends Season 11 Trailer: New Legend Ash Shows Off His Abilities

Apex Legends season 11 will soon be released. It will be accompanied by new maps, a new Battle Pass and above all, a new legend named Ash. It has also just offered a new trailer to praise its capabilities.

Ash is the 19th legend to join Apex Legends and, as for the others, it acquires atypical but fatal skills. Starting with his passive ability “Condemnation”. She allows Ash, when she kills an enemy, to know the probable place of her reappearance thanks to the crate of kills he leaves behind. Apart from this particular gift, our heroine uses two weapons: a bow trap and a sword. The first temporarily immobilizes the enemy, while the second opens portals to targeted areas. Ash can then travel in it, just like his allies … and his enemies. You would have understood it, this legend wants to be less nagging and more discreet, playing above all on the hunt for other players.

Apex Legends Season 11, called Escape, will be released on November 02 on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.



