Apple and Amazon in turn affected by component shortage

A shortfall of $ 6 billion for Apple, the possibility of almost zero profit for Amazon at the end of the year … The two technological giants are also paying the price for the global shortage of components and labor.

The shortage of electronic components is also catching up with Apple and Amazon. The two technology giants published, Thursday, October 28, 2021, results for the third quarter below expectations. They even anticipate a particularly complicated end of the year.

Historic strength of Apple’s supply chain affected

Still, Apple posted record revenue of $ 83.4 billion, up 29% year-on-year, to net profit of $ 20.5 billion. The products (iPhone, Mac, iPad, as well as wearables, home automation devices and accessories) still represent the majority (78%) of Apple’s sales. They grew almost 30% compared to the same quarter in 2020. Services (22% of sales), whose margin is higher, also posted a solid increase of 26%, above expectations of the firm.

But analysts were expecting revenue of $ 84.8 billion. Revenues from almost all segments are lower than expected, except for iPad sales and services. Apple, which over the years (notably thanks to Tim Cook) has managed to build a particularly strong supply chain, is in turn affected by delays in production and deliveries of components. Tim Cook said in a conference with analysts that the shortage and other disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a shortfall of around $ 6 billion for the company. The company had said it expected such an impact when it released its results in the previous quarter, but, it seems, not at this point.

And Tim Cook warned, without providing precise indicators, that the trend is expected to increase in the current quarter, generally the best performer for technology companies with the holiday season. There is no doubt that sales of the new iPhone 13, released at the end of the quarter and already facing delays, will be particularly scrutinized.





After the Nasdaq closed on Thursday, Apple’s stock lost almost 5% before rising slightly.

Amazon, almost zero profit at the end of the year?

The third quarter of 2021 has not been kind to Amazon either. The company led since July by Andy Jassy has a turnover of 110.8 billion dollars, up 15% year on year, but less than the 111.6 billion expected by the Marlet. Net income also fell sharply, from $ 6.3 billion in the third quarter of 2020 to $ 3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Analysts also expected Amazon to make around $ 5 billion in profits. .

Amazon is also facing a component shortage that is causing bottlenecks in vendor supply chains, delivery delays and rising freight prices. But the company is also bearing the brunt of a labor shortage in the market. As the holiday season approaches, the e-commerce giant is forecasting a difficult quarter, with billions of dollars in investments to recruit hundreds of thousands of permanent and term employees. to ensure the functioning of its warehouses and its deliveries. Amazon also recently increased its minimum wage to over $ 18 an hour in an attempt to attract more workers. For the current quarter, the profit could be close to zero.

As always, however, the company is performing well on its cloud branch AWS, which posted revenue of $ 16.1 billion, up almost 39% year-on-year. Its operating income, at 4.9 billion dollars, is up 40%. The “other” segment, which mainly includes Amazon’s advertising activity, also recorded a sharp increase (50%) in its sales, suggesting that the company is not particularly affected by the anti-tracking measures carried by Apple on iOS, like Facebook or Snap to varying degrees.

As with Apple, Amazon’s Nasdaq title fell about 5% after its results were released.