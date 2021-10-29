Apple and Amazon lead to early trading in Europe



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS DECREASE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE SESSION

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets retreat at the start of Friday’s session after forecasts lower than expectations from Apple and Amazon, which take precedence over a new series of solid results in Europe and the pleasant surprise of French growth in the third trimester.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.26% to 6786.48 points around 07:40 GMT. In London, the FTSE 100 lost 0.42% and in Frankfurt, the Dax fell 0.32%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index is down 0.44%, the FTSEurofirst 300 0.37% and the Stoxx 600 0.35%.

Apple and Amazon lost 3.4% and 4% respectively in out-of-session trades after the Wall Street close on Thursday night, in reaction to lower-than-expected quarters and forecasts weighed down by supply, logistics and labor issues -work.





This double disappointment penalizes the European high technology sector, whose Stoxx index dropped 0.81%, one of the largest sector drops at the start of the session. ASML loses 0.92%, STMicroelectronics 1.61%, Deliveroo 1.45%.

The salvo of European results of the day also aroused mainly positive reactions: the market particularly welcomes those of Safran (+ 3.49%), Daimler (+ 1.82%), Holcim (+ 2.30%), EssilorLuxottica ( + 1.61%) or even Ubisoft (+ 7.40%), better performance of the Stoxx 600.

Those of Saint-Gobain (-1.41%) and NatWest (-4.71%) are however sanctioned.

BNP Paribas is satisfied with an increase of 0.3% which is enough for it to outperform the sector (0.03%) after a better than expected quarter and the announcement of a share buyback plan of 900 million d ‘euros.

The rest of the morning will be enlivened by the first growth figures in Germany and in the euro zone, as well as by the first estimate of inflation in the euro zone in October, to watch the day after the European Central Bank meeting. (BCE).

The statements of the president of the institution, Christine Lagarde, were clearly not enough to reassure investors about the risk of a rise in interest rates from 2022 and bond yields started to rise again.

In France, growth exceeded expectations over the July-September period to reach 3% compared to the second quarter.

(Report Marc Angrand, edited by Blandine Hénault)