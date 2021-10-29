Apple and Amazon, the small players

Editor-in-Chief 1464 Follow on Because financial information is consumed like pastries, hot and breakfast time, Anthony Bondain gets up at dawn to serve you the Morning Meeting every morning.

The stock market indices continued their ascent yesterday under a flood of corporate publications. But the last session of the week could be less favorable because of disappointing figures from Apple and Amazon, which together weigh in at 4.3 trillion dollars, almost twice as much as all the values ​​of the CAC40 combined. There will also be a nice set of macroeconomic indicators on both sides of the Atlantic to spice things up. As recently as the day before, I wrote that I did not remember the date of the last bad financial performance of the American oligopolisticonumerical quintet. And bim, the reality is a little cruel with me since a few hours later, Apple and Amazon unveiled degraded quarterly accounts, which are worth to both titles marked declines outside the session. The causes of the bad fortunes of the two companies are not quite the same. Apple finally, like the others, suffered from component shortages. Amazon has seen its costs swell, especially because recruiting has been more expensive and more complicated. I would remind you here that the online commerce giant achieves extremely low, sometimes even negative, margins on its merchant activity, most of the profits coming from more technological activities, in particular AWS, the servers division. For more details, check out this excellent video from my colleague Xavier on the subject. Well, when I speak of “bad luck”, one should not exaggerate either. This is a relative bad fortune, compared to market expectations and the full potential of the two companies. In absolute terms, Apple’s quarterly turnover is up 29% to $ 83.3 billion while that of Amazon is up 15% to $ 110.8 billion. But perhaps the market had assumed that these two players, more dependent on physical products than the other three thieves, would experience more difficulties? In any case, these are the two weakest performing titles this year. Apple is gaining “only” 15% before the expected drop today and Amazon is already in slightly negative territory. Even Facebook, which is under so many attacks that it has decided to take refuge in the twists and turns of the metaverse, is doing better: + 16%. As for Microsoft and Alphabet, their increases are respectively 46% and 66% in 2021, bordering on decency. The disappointments on the accounts of the two companies will join the rather sparse list until then of the publications lower than the expectations. Because overall, this season of quarterly results is marked by very high figures, which allowed the indices to reach new heights in the United States last night. Europe was not left out, in particular France where the CAC40 returns, year after year, not far from its records of mid-August. The avalanche of earnings releases continues this morning. Macroeconomic news today goes through a string of announcements of initial GDP estimates for the 3e quarter in Europe, and by the publication of the PCE inflation index in the United States in the early afternoon. Yesterday, the European Central Bank set about explaining to the market that it does not take inflation lightly, but still sees it as temporary. Without seeming to touch it, the institution still admitted that it had screwed up a little in its expectations on the evolution of prices, which is a little more worrying than expected. The advantage with the term temporary is that it can mean 17 minutes or 8 years, depending on the context. In this case, the correct definition would be that high inflation is going to last a little too long for the ECB to be really comfortable. I really like economist Carsten Brzeski’s rogue comment this morning, which explains that no one can seriously believe that ECB action would move containers from Asia to Europe faster or increase. global production of oil and electronic chips. The central bank will therefore continue to explain that we should not be alarmed and that it will not have to raise its rates in an emergency. We will see what his American counterpart has to say about it, who will carry out the same exercise next week.

After the rebound of the day before, the small forms of Apple and Amazon are weighing on the morale of the troops this morning. The CAC40 lost 0.5% to 6770 points in the first exchanges. The party is also spoiled in Asia where the session is a bit like the stock market year in the region: shocked and rather negative. The economic highlights of the day In the morning, therefore, focus on the GDP of the major European economies (French GDP exceeded expectations, at + 3% in Q3) and of the euro zone. In the United States, Core CPE inflation will receive attention at 2:30 p.m., along with household income and expenditure. At 4:00 p.m., the University of Michigan will release the second reading of its Consumer Confidence Index. The euro climbed back to $ 1.1676. The ounce of gold lost some ground at 1,796 USD. Oil is stable at $ 84.51 per barrel of Brent and $ 82.80 per barrel of WTI. The yield on 10-year US debt rose to 1.58% (+4 points), as did that on German debt to -0.14%. Bitcoin recovers 2% to $ 61,649. The main changes in recommendations Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Jefferies remains for the purchase with a target price reduced from 73 to 71 EUR.

Clariant: Jefferies remains to be held with a price target raised from CHF 17.50 to CHF 18.20.

Clasquin: Portzamparc remains a buyer with an objective raised from 72 to 77 EUR.

Dassault Systèmes: Jefferies remains to be retained with a price target raised from 44 to 47 EUR.

Eramet: AlphaValue goes from lightening to buying by targeting EUR 91.10.

ESI Group: Berenberg remains a buyer with a target raised from 68 to 90 EUR.

Exel Industries: Portzamparc remains to be strengthened with a target reduced from 90 to 83 EUR.

ID Logistics: Berenberg remains to be retained with a target raised from 280 to 320 EUR.

Saint-Gobain: Jefferies remains to be held with a price target raised from 62.90 to 63.50 EUR.

Scor: Societe Generale switches from holding to buying, targeting EUR 32.50.

STMicroelectronics: Berenberg remains to be retained with an objective raised from 39 to 43 EUR.

Straumann: JP Morgan raises its price target from 1920 to CHF 2,187.

Telenet: HSBC switches from buy to hold targeting EUR 35.

United Utilities: HSBC moves from lean to keep by targeting 1090 GBp. In France Results publications: Air France-KLM: profits are back in Q3 with the easing of traffic restrictions. Fundraising is still planned soon.

BNP Paribas: the bank will buy back 900 M € of its own shares after having generated higher profits than expected in Q3.

EssilorLuxottica: 2021 forecasts are raised after Q3.

Gecina: the property company confirms its 2021 target, with visible signs of recovery.

Safran: the group is raising its free cash flow target for 2021, activity is picking up in Q3.

Saint-Gobain: Q3 revenues are up 13.3% thanks to price increases.

TF1: the group has raised its operating margin target for this year as a whole.

Ubisoft: has revised downwards its objective of changing “net bookings”, but it maintains its objective of operating profit.

Valeo: Q3 revenue is down 10% but the Ebitda target is tightened at the top of the previous range. Important (and less important) announcements L’Oréal and Symatese are strengthening their strategic research partnership on biomaterials.

Alstom will supply the railway line and the 3rd supply rail for line 18 of the future Ile-de-France metro.

Eutelsat and Nilesat renew their partnership.

Valneva issues its new securities at 17 EUR each, for a gross fundraising of 76.5 M €.

Completion of the merger of Freelance with Helvetic Payroll.

Néovacs has acquired all of the outstanding share subscription warrants (BSA) associated with the OCEANE-BSA financing program with a view to their cancellation in order in particular to avoid further dilution.

Bio-UV will buy out Corelec.

Fermentalg announces new developments around its blue dye.

Gaztransport & Technigaz, Sopra, Cegedim, Korian, X-Fab, Coface, Roche Bobois, Mauna Kea, Balyo, Groupe LDLC, Madvertise, SES-imagotag, Wavestone, Montagne et Neige Développement, Prismaflex, Plant Advanced Technologies, Prodways, Groupe Gorgé , Paris Realty, Samse, TXcom, Genomic Vision, Groupe Tera, Biophytis, Marie Brizard, Riber, ESI Group, Tarkett, Gold by Gold, Europcar, Methanor, DNXcorp, Biosynex, Clasquin, Guillemot, Groupe Parot, Poulaillon, Cerinnov, Uniti , Exel, have published their accounts. In the world Results publications: Amazon: the title loses 4% after mixed results by rising costs and somewhat narrow forecasts for Q4.

Apple: the title loses 3.5% outside the session after a disappointing quarterly turnover.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria: Quarterly results exceed expectations. A € 3.5 billion share buyback program has been launched.

Daimler: Results are better than expected despite chip shortages.

Glencore: the group sees its business unit exceed its profit forecasts.

Holcim: Quarterly is above the AWP consensus. The objectives of the 2022 strategy should be achieved one year in advance.

Signify: Ebitda is lower than expected in Q3 due to shortages.

Starbucks: Q3 growth was weaker than expected, the share lost 4% outside the session. Important announcements (and others) Facebook is renaming itself Meta and will trade under the new MVRS ticker as of 1 er December.

December. Exor enters into exclusive negotiations to sell PartnerRe to Covéa for $ 9 billion.

Coca-Cola is approaching an agreement for a majority stake in BodyArmor, valued at $ 8 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Zendesk will buy Momentive Global for $ 28 a share.

Main results publications : Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, AbbVie, Daimler, EssilorLuxottica, BNP Paribas, Glencore, Safran, ENI… Readings Zonebourse.com 2021