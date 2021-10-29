Are people genetically immune to Covid-19?

RESEARCH – An international team of specialists is appealing to recruit individuals who would have been naturally resistant to the virus, even at high risk. They hope to be able to produce an effective treatment thanks to these discoveries.

If vaccines protect against serious forms of the virus, some of us would already have the resources to fight the disease, thanks to our genetic makeup. This is the lead advanced by a consortium of doctors specializing in infectious diseases, immunology and genetics. These international experts from all over the world – notably from France but also from the United States, Brazil, the Netherlands and Greece – launched on October 18 an appeal in the British scientific journal Nature Immunology to identify the chosen few resistant to infection. In this publication entitled “A global initiative to dissect the human genetic basis of resistance to SARS-CoV-2 infection”, the specialists wish to recruit volunteers who have had no symptoms of Covid-19 although they have been exposed to it a lot, convinced that studying why these people would be immune would make it possible to find a treatment against the disease.

“Genetic predisposition”

“In some families, all members were affected except one person”, they note. “Which suggests that some people at high risk may be resistant to infection with this virus.” The case of spouses who were not sick while their partner was infected are of particular interest to the team of researchers, says the journal Nature. “The clinical variability of the response to infection” could in particular be explained by the genetic heritage of the individuals concerned, believe the authors, who wish to compare the genome of potentially resistant people with that of infected patients. A hypothesis is emerging in particular to explain these differences, even if it is not yet confirmed: some people would not have a functional ACE2 receptor following a rare mutation, a receptor that SARS-CoV-2 uses to penetrate into cells, explains Nature. A mechanism also observed in the case of HIV, involving other receptors, and whose study has made it possible to produce drugs against the virus.

On October 13, an article in the British scientific journal The Lancet already noted that “the genetic predisposition of the host to Covid-19 is now increasingly recognized” and that studies had already been carried out on this subject.

Already 1,100 potential candidates under study

For now, it is possible to register on the Covid Human Genetic Effort site if you feel concerned and wish to take part in the project. But the authors of the study want a systematic process to be put in place to facilitate this observation. “The question is how to find these people”, says Sunil Ahuja, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, to Nature. “It’s a real challenge”, he added. “It is not for the faint of heart.” The review specifies that the team has already been in contact with around 1,100 potential candidates, and has started to look into its study. With one downside: it remains difficult for specialists to prove that the volunteers were really very exposed to the virus.

