Are you an Amazon Prime subscriber? You can grab these great games for free

Good news for Amazon Prime subscribers: the gaming platform offers you video games. Take the opportunity to check them out, especially if you haven’t played Dragon Age: Inquisition, Control, or Rise of the Tomb Raider yet.

It’s getting darker and earlier, temperatures are dropping: fall is a season that makes you want to stay at home comfortably in your pajamas in front of your console. And if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, it’s your lucky day: the subscription gives you in November 2021… free video games. Eh yes.

Amazon had already surprised its subscribers in September. In a press release published on October 28, we learn that the company is reiterating its offer. Do not hesitate to collect them: some are excellent. The press release does not specify the exact date on which the games will be accessible. Only the month of November is mentioned, the games and content will certainly be accessible at the beginning of the month.

Here are the games offered this month to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Games available for free this month with Amazon Prime

In all, that’s nine games that subscribers can pick up this month. Among these, there are three games that we particularly recommend.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Developed by BioWare, Dragon Age: Inquisition is the third part of the license. The game, released in 2014, is still great despite being seven years old. If you’ve never played this cult game, go for it.

Control Ultimate Edition

Numerama had loved playing Control, a game with excellent storytelling and particularly successful artistic direction. A very good game, similar to Metroidvania, which will keep you going.





Rise of the Tomb Raider

Second opus since the revamp of the legendary license, Rise of the Tomb Raider follows, as always Lara Croft in her discoveries. This time she must face an association, Trinity, and of course survive all kinds of trials.

In addition to these three excellent games, you can also find:

Rogue Heroes,

Liberated,

Puzzle Agent 2, the direct sequel to Puzzle Agent,

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter, Following Demon Hunter: Chronicles from Beyond,

BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers,

and Secret Files: Sam Peters.

To top it off, you’ll also be able to grab content for League of Legends, Valuing, Legends of Runeterra, Apex Legends, and Rainbow Six Siege, explains the press release.

How to get the free games?

To retrieve the games offered by Amazon Prime, you must go to the Amazon Gaming page and identify yourself with your Amazon subscriber account.

You will then easily find the “Play with Prime” tab, which lists all the titles offered.

Simply click on “Get the game” to expand your library accessible from the Amazon Games application (be careful, only Windows PCs are compatible).

