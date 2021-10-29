Armande Altaï makes a surprising revelation about Nolwenn Leroy

Whether we like it or not, the first musical program to have marked a whole generation of viewers is none other than Star Academy. Much like Loft Story for reality TV, this famous show marked the beginning of TV hooks. This Saturday, October 30, the first PAF channel decided to revive the spirit of the competition for an evening, by inviting the talents and thinkers of the show, to celebrate the 20 years of Star Academy. Jenifer, Nolwenn Leroy, Sofia Essaïdi, Elodie Frégé, or even Kamel Ouali, Alexia Laroche-Joubert and many others will be alongside Nikos Aliagas to remember the highlights over the seasons of the program. Strong moments which contributed, among other things, to the success of Star Academy … until the very increase in teachers’ salaries.





This was the case for Armande Altaï. Indeed, over the seasons of the show, the former Star Academy singing teacher had seen her salary skyrocketed. Last May, the latter had confided on this subject in the columns of the Belgian magazine SudInfo. “At the beginning, my salary was around 5,800 euros for thirteen weeks, or more than 1,800 euros per month. Then, given the phenomenal success of the show, it rose to around 20,000 euros per month for seasons 2 , 3 and 8. It was a lot of money, “she said.

On the occasion of the upcoming Star Academy broadcast: we said we'll meet in 20 years,

