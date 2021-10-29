Assassin’s Creed Infinity: free-to-play, content, story, new official details on an “innovative” game

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is definitely a project that sparks curiosity. Announced as one of the revivals of the saga, the game, still mysterious, offers some new details.

Completely official project, Assassin’s Creed Infinity is announced by Ubisoft as a kind of “Metaverse” Assassin’s Creed, bringing together many eras and many heroes with a form of service game. Alas, no media has been communicated and the title is still very mysterious: it was nevertheless without counting on the conference of the quarterly results of Ubisoft, causing some questions and, therefore, answers on behalf of the pundits of the company.

Will Assassin’s Creed Infinity be free-to-play?

When we talk about game service maintained over years, we necessarily think of free and for this Infinity opus, the question remained, without much surprise. The big boss of Ubisoft Yves Guillemot has therefore allowed himself a clear and precise clarification: “It will not be a free-to-play”, he said clearly.

And for good reason: the planned content seems gargantuan and should be based on real writing. “There will be a lot of narrative elements”, continues the co-founder of Ubisoft. “It will be a very innovative game while having what players already have in all games. Assassin’s Creed, everything they love about it, right from the start. “

This further reinforces the idea of ​​an Assassin’s Creed-verse made available to aficionados of the saga… with real fan-service. “It’s going to be a huge game, but with a lot of elements that already exist in games that we’ve released in the past.” We therefore expect to find well-known stories, probably by embodying or crossing the great figures of the series.





A game that is not yet close to being released

As for his state of development, we should obviously not be in a hurry since the financial director Frédérick Duguet affirms that the title “Is still at an early stage of conception”. That is what is said … and which necessarily echoes a potential leak that we told you about earlier in the week, which stated that the game was only in its early stages.

The leak also indicated that many cult moments from the Assassin’s Creed saga will be remake in Infinity, serving as a giant reboot release. : statements which therefore coincide somewhat with the words of Yves Guillemot. The rumor also mentioned the pure form of this iteration, which would be similar to the Helix mode of the Unity pane …

In short, it will still be patient to see what exactly is going on. As a reminder, We know that it will be “an exciting and ambitious project”, supported by a large online and connected component. See you surely in a few years.

Buy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Amazon