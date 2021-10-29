Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The highest grossing game in the Ubisoft saga?

On the occasion of the publication of its financial results, Ubisoft reveals new information regarding the reception of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. And as the title soon celebrates its first anniversary, the French publisher reveals that it is one of his biggest hits ever.

After unveiling new information regarding the mysterious Assassin’s Creed Infinity project, Ubisoft also took the opportunity to review the results of the latest episode of the saga, namely Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Thus, on the occasion of its second quarter financial results published on Thursday, the French publisher revealed that the twelfth episode of the main series was the second biggest success in its history in terms of revenue generated in less than a year. In November 2020, Ubisoft previously revealed that the game sold more copies in its first week of release than any other episode in the franchise. Thanks to these results, Valhalla surpasses the performance of its predecessor, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.





Moreover, Valhalla is a special case in the Assassin’s Creed saga since it is the first game in the franchise to receive new content in its second year. If the publisher has not yet revealed the name and content of this new expansion, it could be called Dawn of Ragnarök according to the dataminer j0nathan. It should take place in the kingdom of Svarthalfheim and would bring a whole new range of powers and new weapons never before seen. Among the data identified, we note a power of invisibility, teleportation arrows, a piercing spear, icy magical powers or a transformation into a raven to fly.

