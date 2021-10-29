Assault on the Capitol: a mysterious “crisis cell” would have orchestrated everything from a luxury hotel

INVESTIGATION – Relatives of Donald Trump are suspected of having made the connection between the former president and the rioters of the attack on the seat of the United States Congress last January, meeting in a posh hotel well known to the entourage of the Republican.

A “crisis unit” nestled in the heart of a luxury Washington hotel. Led by advisers to Donald Trump, it could well be part of the cogs of the spectacular assault on the US Capitol on January 6, led by rioters and supporters of the former president. The parliamentary inquiry is now looking into the role of lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, as well as Steve Bannon, a close ally of Donald Trump, suspected of having acted behind the scenes to prepare this unprecedented murderous attack of thousands of supporters, who wanted prevent elected officials from validating the election of Democrat Joe Biden for the presidential election.

Meeting at the Willard InterContinental, very close to the White House, before and after the assault on the seat of Congress, they are accused by the special commission of inquiry of the House of Representatives of having made the connection between the government of the former president and groups that took part in the big demonstration “Stop the steal” (“Stop the theft” of the elections, editor’s note) organized on January 6.

The commission wants in particular to prosecute Steve Bannon, one of the architects of the victory of Donald Trump in 2016, for refusing to testify when he is suspected of having participated in promoting this campaign and orchestrating the assault since the Willard hotel. Parliamentarians also believe that the explanations of the former 67-year-old adviser would be essential to understand the role of the host of the White House at the time of the assault. That day, the ex-president posted on Twitter a call for protesters to return home in a mixed bag, justifying their attack between the lines. “These are the things and events that happen, when an overwhelming and sacred election victory is unceremoniously and viciously wrenched away from great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long.”, he wrote in particular. “Go home in love and in peace. Remember this day forever!”

Since 1847, the Willard hotel has welcomed a wealthy clientele, but is also a nerve center for politicians and dignitaries visiting the American capital or the White House. The term “lobbyist” seems to have been popularized in Washington to designate those who, in the second half of the nineteenth century, frequented the entrance hall (lobby, in English) of this establishment, hoping to approach President Ulysses Grant, a regular there. Ahead of January 6, dozens of Donald Trump’s relatives involved in the attempt to overturn Biden’s electoral victory in turn visited the hotel, according to freelance journalist Seth Abramson, who quotes on his website Proof among others the Conservative political adviser Roger Stone, former spokesman Jason Miller, campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn and former New York Police Director Bernard Kerik. So many personalities gravitating in the entourage of the former American president, whose commission of inquiry wants to determine the responsibilities.

Donald Trump is also targeted by investigators. Just before the assault, on January 5, he allegedly asked his vice-president Mike Pence to block the certification by Congress of the results of the presidential election by denouncing a fraud thanks to an unprecedented legal argument put together by lawyer John Eastman, explain in their book Danger journalists from Washington post Bob Woodward and Robert Costa – charges so far never proven.

But Mike Pence would have refused this option the same evening, according to the authors. This would not have deterred the former White House host, who subsequently called the “crisis unit” of the Willard hotel for “coordinate this attempt to speak instead” of its vice-president, explained Monday Robert Costa on the American channel MSNBC. A crucial exchange, of which the parliamentary commission of inquiry would like to obtain the telephone records. The investigation of Danger also argues that Steve Bannon in December encouraged the former Republican president to use the alleged electoral fraud to prevent the presidential vote. In a Jan. 5 podcast, he predicted the “Victoire” of this strategy the next day, claiming that “everything converges and it’s time to attack”. The operations carried out from the luxury hotel were not, however, a secret: in May, John Eastman mentioned on a Denver radio this “Crisis staff of the Willard hotel (which) coordinated all communications”. The exchanges between the White House and the occupants of the establishment will in any case have been decisive for the attack the next day, estimated Bob Woodward Monday on MSNBC. According to him, Steve Bannon and Donald Trump “realized it was time to blow things up, and that’s exactly what they did”.

