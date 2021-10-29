More

    at the health point on Friday, October 29, no death announced

    In the official Covid report for this Friday, in New Caledonia, no more deaths linked to the pandemic, an incidence rate of 195 per 100,000, 23 sick people, 9,895 “cured” and around 1,200 doses of vaccine injected the day before.

    Since Thursday, October 28, 2 p.m., no additional deaths are to be deplored: this is the happy information that introduces the daily health point for this Friday. No live conference, but a statement released in the middle of the afternoon by the government. We learn that the number of deaths linked to the virus in New Caledonia still stands at 264. And that 61 new positive cases have been confirmed since the previous assessment.

    “750 active cases”

    This brings to 10,909 the total number of confirmed positive cases since Monday, September 6. The number of active cases is 750. Health affairs consider 9,895 people to be cured. The cumulative incidence rate over seven days is 195 per 100,000 inhabitants.

    Support side

    • 23 patients are listed in the intensive care unit.
    • 83 patients are hospitalized in the Covid unit.
    • 27 positive patients are monitored in a hotel (21 in the South and six in the North).

    67% twice vaccinated

    Let’s move on to vaccination: 1,273 people received an injection on Thursday. Since the start of the campaign nine months ago, 155,982 Caledonians have received two doses, or 67.41% of the vaccineable population with a complete vaccination schedule.


    Covid point of October 29, 2021


    © Government NC


