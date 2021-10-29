More

    at the health point on Thursday, October 28, one death and 80 new

    NewsWorld


    Covid-19 has caused 264 deaths in New Caledonia, including one in the past 24 hours. 80 new positive cases were confirmed and a slight increase in the incidence rate.

    Ava Skoupsky



    This Thursday, October 28, 2021, the government unveiled its health point. It reports an additional death which brings to 264 deaths from Covid-19 since September 9. 80 new positive cases have been confirmed compared to yesterday. A total of 10,848 cases have been confirmed since September 6. To date, 24 patients have been treated in the intensive care unit against 28 patients yesterday. 86 people are hospitalized in a Covid unit and 31 positive patients are under surveillance in a hotel. No less than 9,784 people are considered cured by the hospital services that received them.

    The incidence rate is 188 cases per 100,000 inhabitants against 186 cases yesterday.

    Update on vaccination

    Yesterday, Wednesday October 27, 1,663 people received an injection. Since the start of the campaign: 175,295 people have received at least one dose, i.e. 75.75% of the vaccineable population and 64.68% of the total population, 154,815 people have received two doses of vaccine, 3,620 people have received a booster dose. At this point, 66.9% of the vaccineable population, or 57.13% of the total population, have received a complete vaccination schedule.

    As a reminder, the vaccination operations in the CMS and vaccinodrome of the territory are still continuing.


    Covid-19: at the health point of Thursday, October 27, one death and 80 new positive cases


    © Government NC


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleNabilla and her son Milann: cute in the skin of a mythical couple for Halloween
    Next articleHealth: more than 40 strokes per day in Occitanie

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC