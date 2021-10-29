at the health point on Thursday, October 28, one death and 80 new

Covid-19 has caused 264 deaths in New Caledonia, including one in the past 24 hours. 80 new positive cases were confirmed and a slight increase in the incidence rate.

Ava Skoupsky

•

updated October 28, 2021 at 4:12 p.m.



This Thursday, October 28, 2021, the government unveiled its health point. It reports an additional death which brings to 264 deaths from Covid-19 since September 9. 80 new positive cases have been confirmed compared to yesterday. A total of 10,848 cases have been confirmed since September 6. To date, 24 patients have been treated in the intensive care unit against 28 patients yesterday. 86 people are hospitalized in a Covid unit and 31 positive patients are under surveillance in a hotel. No less than 9,784 people are considered cured by the hospital services that received them.

The incidence rate is 188 cases per 100,000 inhabitants against 186 cases yesterday.

Update on vaccination

Yesterday, Wednesday October 27, 1,663 people received an injection. Since the start of the campaign: 175,295 people have received at least one dose, i.e. 75.75% of the vaccineable population and 64.68% of the total population, 154,815 people have received two doses of vaccine, 3,620 people have received a booster dose. At this point, 66.9% of the vaccineable population, or 57.13% of the total population, have received a complete vaccination schedule.

As a reminder, the vaccination operations in the CMS and vaccinodrome of the territory are still continuing.



