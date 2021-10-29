Atlético de Madrid caught by Levante on the wire despite a goal from Antoine Griezmann

Atlético are struggling in the game

The Spanish champions had a good offensive arsenal at their disposal, Joao Félix completing the attacking trio. But as often since the start of the season, they have offered a stereotypical game, hitting in spurts and not really knowing what to do with the ball they have yet monopolized throughout the evening (66% possession). They even died out over the course of the game before being revived by the Brazilian’s goal and then stunned by the second penalty.