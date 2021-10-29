Atlético de Madrid caught by Levante on the wire despite a goal from Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann had taken his time (five matches) before becoming decisive again with Atlético de Madrid. If he had ended up finding the net thanks to the Champions League by scoring a goal on the lawn of AC Milan (2-1) then slamming a double at home against Liverpool (2-3), the The international 100 caps remained abnormally silent in La Liga. This Thursday, he unlocked his counter and perhaps definitely his second Madrid life by opening the scoring at Levante with a header at six meters (12th).
This goal should have propelled the Colchoneros on the royal road against the 19th in Liga, who had only five points before the meeting (5 draws, 5 defeats). But Diego Simeone’s team is no longer the impregnable fortress of yesteryear – it has already conceded 10 goals in 10 days – and Levante returned to the game twice thanks to penalties transformed by Enis Bardhi (37th, 90th ).
The first was stupidly provoked by Luis Suarez but difficult to blame the Uruguayan as he brought in points, like his double against Real Sociedad on Sunday (2-2). Dull, he quickly gave way to Angel Correa (57th). These are two other entrants who for a time thought to give a definitive advantage to the capital club: Matheus Cunha converted an offering from Rodrigo De Paul three minutes after his entry in place of Griezmann (76th).
Atlético are struggling in the game
The Spanish champions had a good offensive arsenal at their disposal, Joao Félix completing the attacking trio. But as often since the start of the season, they have offered a stereotypical game, hitting in spurts and not really knowing what to do with the ball they have yet monopolized throughout the evening (66% possession). They even died out over the course of the game before being revived by the Brazilian’s goal and then stunned by the second penalty.