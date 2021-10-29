Attempted murder against Driss and Alix in escort casting – Un si grand soleil November 4, 2021 (episode 767) | Such a big sun

Discover the detailed summary of Un si grand soleil season 4 in advance of episode 767 of Thursday, November 4, 2021 on France 2. Driss is saved but Yasmine is worried that he may return to the same prison. Margot tries to trap Bertrand, Alix’s husband.



The complete recap of the soap opera Un si Grand soleil from 04/11/2021 with all the spoilers and photos in preview. #UnSiGrandSoleil

Find the full summary of So Big Sun Episode 767 broadcast on France 2 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 (see the summaries in advance of Un si grand soleil ): the detailed summary of the previous episode So Big Sun Episode 766 is online.





Gérald is alongside Yasmine and Anissa at the hospital: Alain announces that the bleeding has been stopped. Driss will be fine.

Claudine looked at Alix and her husband’s divorce file. She is convinced that he has become insolvent but that he is continuing his activity. Claudine thinks she can corner him.

Claudine warns Alix it’s dangerous her business, she can be accused of procuring.

Alix asks Ludo to come and attend the interviews for the escort casting. Ludo tries to negotiate a new absence from the zoo… Alice thinks that Ludo has lost motivation at work.

Alix and Ludo fall for a certain Joël who is unemployed: he wants to become an escort because he needs money and he likes sleeping with strangers. Alix thinks she needs to test Joel to find out if he can do the trick.

Margot calls Bertrand (Alix’s husband): she works for a startup, she would like a quote for an application. He says he doesn’t have any consulting services.

Levars tells Yasmine that it could be an attempted murder of Driss. The perpetrator of the gesture in prison has not been identified. Levars thinks we’ll never know what happened… unless Driss agrees to speak to the police.





A so great sun in advance episode 767 of November 4, 2021: we wanted to kill Driss







Anissa tells Dylan that she can’t concentrate on the job because of Driss. She is afraid that Yasmine will drink again.

Yasmine comes to see her son Driss in her room even though she is not allowed to do so. He is still sedated.

David calls Yasmine to tell her that Driss’s toxicology reports show he had a huge dose of the drug in his blood.

To be continued on full summary A Great Sun Episode 768 from Friday November 5, 2021 on France 2.

=> Follow the audiences Such a great sun every evening on France 2 in pre-prime time! Find the cast with the list of actors Un si grand soleil that appear in the series.