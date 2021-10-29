Audiences: “Munch” leader on the rise, “The Best Pastry Chef” powerful on the FRDA-50, weak F3

Thursday evening, TF1 has imposed itself at the top of the ranking of audiences with two new episodes of season 4 of “Munch”. Worn by Isabelle Nanty, Aurélien Wiik and Tom Villa, the series was followed, according to Médiamétrie, by 4.86 million fans of the lawyer with atypical character and unusual methods. This represents 25.7% of the public aged four and over (4+) and 23.2% of Women responsible for purchases under 50 (FRDA-50).

This result is up from last week. The launch of this season 4 was watched by 4.44 million viewers, or 23.3% of 4+ and 21.0% of FRDA-50.

M6 follows with the continuation of season 10 of “Meilleur pâtissier”. The competition, presented by Marie Portolano, made 2.33 million gourmets salivate. Audience shares for 4+ and FRDA-50s stand at 13.2% and 29.2% respectively. On this privileged target, M6, powerful, retains its leadership.

The show gained some 300,000 viewers in one week. Last Thursday, 2.01 million people, or 11.6% of the public and 24.0% of the FRDA-50 had reveled in the comments of Cyril Lignac and Mercotte .

“Special envoy” at the highest since the start of the school year

France 2 is third with the distribution of the magazine “Special Envoy”. Presented by Élise Lucet, the magazine proposed, yesterday, an anticipatory survey on the climate of France in 2050. This has enlightened 2.03 million viewers, or 10.4% of 4+. A score at the highest since the start of the school year on these two indicators. The magazine was followed by 8.1% of FRDA-50s.

Last week, 1.93 million news enthusiasts followed the evening’s reports. The market share was 9.7% (9.5% on FRDA-50).

France 3 is at the foot of the podium with the documentary in replay “ORTF, they invented television”. The ten years of existence (1964-1974) of the ORTF, created by General de Gaulle, plunged 1.26 million nostalgics back into the television archives, i.e. 6.9% of the public and 2.7% FRDA-50.

Last Thursday, “A day with Brassens”, led by Daphné Bürki and Raphäl Yem, had convinced 1.75 million nostalgics, or an audience share of 8.9% (1.8% on the FRDA-50).

As for the rest of the prime-time offer, no channel exceeds one million viewers. TMC attracted 873,000 viewers to the rerun of “Back to the Future 3”, which represents 4.8% of the audience (7.6% FRDA-50).