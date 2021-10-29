AY.4.2 virus: contagiousness, diffusion … What we know about this Delta subvariant

News See my news

AY.4.2 was first detected across the Channel in the spring of 2021, but this virus would have first appeared in India at the end of 2020. (© Illustration / AdobeStock)

After SARS COV-2, we had to learn to live with variants of Covid-19. From now on, it will also be necessary to do with sub-variants. In its latest risk analysis on Covid variants, dated October 21, 2021, Santé Publique France (SPF) mentions a certain AY.4.2, “Descended from the VOC Delta AY.4”.

19 cases of this subvariant of the Delta variant, known for its high contagiousness and its dangerousness, have already been observed in France. What to expect with the AY.4.2? Should we be worried? We take stock.

A mutation of the Delta variant

First of all, you should know that mutation of a virus is common as an epidemic spreads.

As Inserm explains, variations occur when the virus spreads: in order to multiply, its cells must replicate their genetic heritage. And this is where errors can occur, resulting in variants of the virus.

If the AY.4.2 sub-variant is the subject of particular attention by the health authorities, it is first of all because it is a Delta variant mutation, this strain of Covid-19 responsible for the majority of contaminations in the world and placed under close surveillance since its appearance.

As a reminder, in France, the Delta was detected for the first time in May 2021.

What is the difference with the Delta?

What sets AY.4.2 apart from the Delta is in its Spike protein (or “protein S”), this “key which allows SARS-CoV-2 to enter our cells”, to quote Inserm. Unlike the initial version of the Delta variant, the sub-variant thus presents two mutations, named Y145H and A222V.

These two mutations are more precisely “at the level of the N-terminal domain of the Spike protein, one of the targets of the anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies”, explains Santé Publique France in its analysis of October 21.

Would this strategic place have an effect on the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid? neither their “isolated” impact nor their impact together are known to scientists.

Where is he present?

AY.4.2 has been detected for the first time across the Channel in spring 2021, but this virus would have first appeared in India at the end of 2020. Today, the sub-variant represents about 10% of the 40,000 new daily cases contamination in the UK.

Of most interest is that it’s growing Of Delta cases AY.4.2 is:

• 3.8% in week beginning Sept 19

• 5.2% in week beginning Sept 26

• 5.9% in week beginning 3 Oct pic.twitter.com/NIQRtM6g7U – Meaghan Kill 👻🔪🎃☠️ (@kallmemeg) October 23, 2021

If his presence is confined mainly to British soil, where he has been classified as “variant under investigation (VUI)” on October 20, however, the sub-variant spread to other countries, reports Santé Publique France: Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, Denmark and France.

According to the American platform outbreak.info, dedicated to the tracing of the Covid and its variants, the sub-variant would have spread more widely. As of October 21, 2021, approximately 13,000 sequences of AY.4.2 have been identified worldwide.

What exactly is sequencing? To monitor Covid-19 mutations, scientists need to analyze cells. It all starts after a PCR test is positive. The DNA of the cells is then taken and then used for sequencing: the DNA is then placed in a box. The latter is then inserted into a sequencer. The process, which lasts several hours, makes it possible to analyze the genome of the virus, that is to say to establish its “identity card”. This therefore makes it possible to know which variant of the virus it is.

19 sequences recorded in France

Health authorities have detected the subvariant for the first time in France in August, “But in a very minor way compared to the other sub-lineages of Delta”, underlines Public Health France.

19 sequences were recorded, mainly in Île-de-France. Knowing that not all positive cases of infection are sequenced, this number could be underestimated.





But “at this stage, the number of cases of AY.4.2 is still too low to carry out more detailed analyzes” and to know if it will spread to the rest of France or even in what way. If we stick to the health situation in the other countries in which it is present, in particular Denmark and Germany, “its detection seems to be decreasing in recent weeks. “

Monitoring their characteristics will be essential to assess the impact of this sub-lineage on public health (transmissibility, severity, vaccine escape) compared to other Delta lineages. Public Health France

More contagious than the contagious Delta

Given its link with the highly contagious Delta, which today represents 99.8% of contaminations in England, the authorities are redoubling their vigilance.

If he admitted that new variants of Covid-19 could quite appear, the French Minister of Health Olivier Véran pointed out the “superior contagiousness” of AY.4.2 compared to the Delta variant, “of the order of 10 to 15%”, he explained to the Senate on October 26, during the presentation of the health vigilance bill.

It already represents 6% of positive cases diagnosed in England and it spreads quickly and could therefore cause a little more viral circulation than the Delta variant. If it circulates in England, it is because it is already circulating elsewhere in Europe. We have every reason to remain extremely vigilant. Olivier VéranHealth Minister

Under “reinforced” monitoring

Since the appearance of AY.4.2 last spring, the United Kingdom has observed a surge in cases of contamination due to this sub-variant – 10 times more in ten weeks! On October 22, the UK Health Security Agency had it accordingly classified as “variant under investigation.” “

“This designation is due to the fact that this subline has become more and more common in the UK in recent months and there is some evidence that it may have increased growth rate in the United Kingdom compared to Delta ”, justifies the British health authority in a press release.

At this stage, there is no indication that the increase in the incidence of confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently observed in England is solely due to the spread of the AY.4.2 variant. Public Health France

Abroad, and in France in particular, the sub-variant was placed under “enhanced monitoring. “

How to protect yourself from this?

There is no data yet that the AY.4.2 may or may not lead to severe forms of the disease. “There is currently no evidence that this variant causes a more severe course of the disease or that the vaccines used [au Royaume-Uni] are less effective against it, ”concludes the UK Health Security Agency.

In the same way as during the appearance of the Covid-19 variants, the public health authorities invite the population to continue to be vaccinated to guard against severe forms of the virus. “Get vaccinated and, for those eligible, show up for your third or booster dose,” says Dr Jenny Harries, director of the UK Health Security Agency.

To date, according to outbreak.info there is 56 sub-variants of the Delta variant in the world.

To date, according to outbreak.info there is 56 sub-variants of the Delta variant in the world.