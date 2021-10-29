Azéma in Toulon: ASM threatens the League and its former sports director

“There is neither the will nor the possibility to prevent Franck Azéma from working, but he must not forget that he owes us money”. This sentence, from a close friend of the ASM file, sums up quite well the state of mind of a club that does not seem to blame Toulon, the new employer of Franck Azéma.

Franck Azéma succeeds Patrice Collazo as general manager of RC Toulon (official)

A club that also does not intend to sit on the indemnities that the Clermont managers consider to be entitled to receive from their former coach who has broken a fixed-term contract (CDD), therefore subject to indemnities in the event of a break. We are talking here about half of the contract that remained at Azéma, to date, by June 2023, a sum of around 300,000 euros.

The League must decide

Receive our ASM Matchday newsletter by email and find essential and exclusive information on your favorite club. NL {“path”: “mini-registration”, “id”: “MT_Sports_ASM”, “accessCode”: “14037009”, “allowGCS”: “true”, “bodyClass”: “ripo_generic”, “contextLevel”: “KEEP_ALL “,” filterKeywords “:” 1 | 10 | 11 | 14 | 15 | 1664 | 17123 “,” template “:” generic “,” hasEssentiel “:” true “,” articleid “:” 4037009 “,” idArticlesList “: “4037009”, “departmentid”: “282”, “zoneid”: “30603”, “keywords”: “1 | 10 | 11 | 14 | 15 | 1664 | 17123”, “premium”: “true”, “ads “:” banniere_haute | article “,” site “:” MT “,” sousDomaine “:” www “,” tagsArticle “:” # AzemaToulon “,” urlTitle “:” azema-a-toulon-l-asm-menace- the-league-and-its-former-sports-director “}



But before that, as they stipulated this Thursday, in a press release sent shortly after the officialization of Azéma’s appointment to the RCT, the managers of the Clermont club are awaiting a response from the National Rugby League. President Jean-Michel Guillon seized the legal commission of the LNR on two axes: “To confirm the club’s right to compensation following an early and unilateral termination of the contract of his trainer and also on his ability to approve a new contract in the case of an unresolved financial dispute. “

Clearly, the ASM puts pressure on the body and warns about a possible case law.

Franck Azéma in Toulon: the development of ASM

Franck Azéma and his advisers, they would consider themselves in their right and would be in possession of documents of breach of contract which would free the new Toulon coach from all financial constraints vis-à-vis his former club.

Radio silence between Toulon and Clermont …

But, if Azéma has not been in contract since the end of June with the ASM, why then did he appear on July 26 when the Clermontois resumed training with a bailiff to find that he could not work ?? Conversely, if the termination of his contract is effective and registered by the organizations concerned (Pôle emploi), it seems complicated for the Clermont club to request compensation today. And what is an amendment to this termination really worth, which would stipulate financial compensation in the event of a new contract for Azéma before June 2023?

premium Azéma in Toulon: “A great opportunity for Franck” according to Jono Gibbes, ASM head coach

“If the disagreement should persist on the amount of compensation due to the club, we leave ourselves free to initiate the necessary legal proceedings,” threatened the Clermont president.

In this somewhat wobbly affair, and of which we perhaps do not know all the ins and outs, one fact seems striking and very surprising to us: that Bernard Lemaître (president of the RCT) and Jean-Michel Guillon did not meet at all. discussed in recent days on this case …

Christophe Buron