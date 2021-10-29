Bara: the departure of Koeman, the rumor Xavi … the confidences of Laporta – football

On the sidelines of the presentation of the interim coach Sergi Barjuan this Friday, the president of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta confided in the situation of the Catalan club. The Blaugrana boss has revealed his truth on the departure of Ronald Koeman, but also on the rumor Xavi.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta manages an important turn.

On the side of FC Barcelona, ​​the defeat against Rayo Vallecano (0-1) Wednesday in La Liga made things happen. Dj in the hot seat for several weeks, trainer Ronald Koeman was finally thanked in the crowd for this setback.

In search of a replacement and while waiting to find the perfect successor, the management decided to entrust the intrim to the coach of Bara B, Sergi Barjuan, at least for the next two games against Alavs on Saturday in La Liga, then Dynamo Kiev. Tuesday in the Champions League.

Laporta thanks Koeman…

On the sidelines of the official presentation of the Spanish technician on Friday, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta spoke about the current situation of the Catalan club and began by sending a very classy public message to Koeman. I want to thank him. He leaves with a Copa del Rey. If he did not continue longer, it is because the results decided him. The situation was already untenable, underlined the boss of the Catalan formation.

We thought we had to act. Our relationship with Koeman is good. He saw our efforts. He said he got it and it was part of football. The negotiations for his termination are going well because we will respect the agreement., added Laporta, while the Spanish press voiced Thursday a severance package that could climb to 12 million euros for Koeman. maybe made a mistake, as the cule team was in a important drive.





… and remains unclear for Xavi

But the damage is done, and the businessman now wants to forget this failure to start again. By attracting Xavi, current coach of Al Sadd in Qatar, on the sidelines? On this subject, Laporta remains unclear. I will keep the options we have confidential. Why ? Because if I do, we would not be acting in a professional manner and it could hurt negotiations., said the 59-year-old leader.

Xavi is in a very interesting process, he is doing very well. He has very good references, people who are very close to him and who know him better than I do. I always said that one day he would train the Bara. I told him that too. He has it as a goal. I trust the people around me who follow his evolution to see if he or another is the right one. We will see how it all unfolds, concluded the chairman. Suffice to say that Laporta wants to move forward in peace in the quest for his new coach.

In your opinion, did FC Barcelona take the right decision by sacking Ronald Koeman? Does the arrival of Xavi seem inevitable to you? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …