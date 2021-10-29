Game news Battlefield 2042: a new blasted trailer to present 3 maps to the four corners of the world

The arrival of Battlefield 2042 has never been closer and the excitement is clearly at its height: EA has just released a new trailer, short … but damn intense.

The end of the year 2021 will be marked with a hot iron by the return of a gigantic showdown between Eletronic Arts and Activision, and more precisely between Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Particularly confident, this first relies entirely on the multiplayer experience since it is devoid of a single player campaign, with three gigantic modes to browse and a ton of content to discover.

History to give us an additional insight while playing the card of seduction, EA is therefore releasing an unprecedented trailer of its flagship FPS, centered on three maps where you can set foot and wingsuits.

Three illustrated Battlefield 2042 maps, plus all-out war

In a little over a minute, the video shows us like this three environments that had been discreet until then :





Renewal (Arabian Desert, Egypt) : a gigantic map with a giant wall to protect fertile agricultural areas, which will serve as the main tool for players.

a gigantic map with a giant wall to protect fertile agricultural areas, which will serve as the main tool for players. Breaking (Queen Maud Land, Antarctica) : a frozen area due to oil extraction. Tanks and silos, flammable and / or destructible, can be used to develop the map.

a frozen area due to oil extraction. Tanks and silos, flammable and / or destructible, can be used to develop the map. Dump (Alang, India) : a place dominated by enormous carcasses of ships and dozens of cargo ships, inevitably conducive to hide-and-seek and great battles.

Namely that 13 maps will be at the launch of Battlefield 2042, scheduled for November 19 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One. The appointment is made.

