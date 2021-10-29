Before Facebook and Meta, Google also changed its name

FACEBOOK – Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of Facebook, announced this Thursday, October 28 that the parent company will now be called Meta, to better represent all of its activities, from social networks to virtual reality, but the names of the different services will remain unchanged.

The founder of the tech giant chose “meta” – “beyond” in ancient Greek – to show that there is “always more to build”. According to him, the metaverse represents the future of the internet, after computers and mobile phones, to which the public will have access to interact, work or be entertained via technologies (augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, etc. ).

Such a name change is not a first in Silicon Valley. Before Facebook, Google also surprised everyone in August 2015, when its CEO Larry Page announced the creation of a new company, Alphabet, to replace Google as a listed entity.