Before Facebook and Meta, Google also changed its name

Associated Press
FACEBOOK – Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of Facebook, announced this Thursday, October 28 that the parent company will now be called Meta, to better represent all of its activities, from social networks to virtual reality, but the names of the different services will remain unchanged.
The founder of the tech giant chose “meta” – “beyond” in ancient Greek – to show that there is “always more to build”. According to him, the metaverse represents the future of the internet, after computers and mobile phones, to which the public will have access to interact, work or be entertained via technologies (augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, etc. ).
Such a name change is not a first in Silicon Valley. Before Facebook, Google also surprised everyone in August 2015, when its CEO Larry Page announced the creation of a new company, Alphabet, to replace Google as a listed entity.
“You have to accept a bit of discomfort to stay relevant”
“Our business is running well today, but we believe we can make it clearer and more responsible. We are therefore creating a new company called Alphabet ”, announced Larry Page in a message posted on the group’s website.
“We have long thought that companies tend, over time, to do the same thing more easily, by adding bricks little by little,” he continued. “But in the tech realm, where breakthrough ideas are driving the next big areas of growth, you have to accept a bit of discomfort to stay relevant.”
However, there had also been no major change for the general public. “The main goal is to allow each of Alphabet’s companies to have their own independence and development”, added Larry Page.
By the end of 2015, Google shares had automatically turned into Alphabet shares. Between the announcement of the name change in August 2015 and this Thursday, October 28, 2021, the Alphabet share has continued to increase on the stock market, going from $ 650 to $ 2,900.
See also on The HuffPost: Facebook’s “Ray-Ban Stories” will remind you of Google Glass