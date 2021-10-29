Bella Hadid, completely gaga over her niece Khai

On Wednesday, model Bella Hadid revealed her maternal side and confessed to falling for her little niece Khai.

The American top Bella Hadid, who has just celebrated her 25th birthday, has a habit of igniting the catwalks and shining all the spotlight on her plastic. But the one who recently played the James Bond Girl for Michael Kors’ latest campaign hides a very tender and maternal side under her femme fatale air.

The beautiful model, recently formalized her relationship with Marc Kalman, recently admitted to completely falling for Khai, her niece of just one year old. In an interview with “Daily Pop” for E! News on October 27, 2021, she opened up about her relationship with her sister’s daughter, model Gigi Hadid, and artist Zayn Malik. Cheerful, she confessed to making sure to sleep as often as possible at her sister’s house only to watch the girl go to bed and get up.

“The greatest gift I have had”

“I want to be with the baby, I want to wake up early and I want to be there,” she said, before adding, “I never imagined I would have so much joy in my life. This is the greatest gift I have had. Our family has evolved in the best way and for the better ”.

Among the many clichés of parades and photoshoots that fuse on her Instagram account, the supermodel takes her role of aunt to heart and slipped a tender message to the attention of her niece for her first birthday on September 20: ” Happy Birthday to the best gift our family have ever had… I didn’t know my heart could grow so much !!!! You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry for joy just because you’re alive. I can’t wait to see you grow up until you become the best specimen you can possibly be. @gigihadid @zayn Thanks for my best friend forever, ”she wrote.





So much tenderness that earned him the thanks of his sister Gigi Hadid who described her as “protective forever as aunt” in an Instagram publication posted on the occasion of the 25th birthday of Bella Hadid, on October 9, where the aunt tenderly embraces her little niece.

