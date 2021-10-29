between Bishop and Torres… here is finally THE scene that everyone was waiting for in the finale of season 18!

This Friday, October 29, M6 broadcasts the last episode of season 18 of NCIS. A final rich in twists and turns, which sees Emily Wickersham bid farewell, not without a last gift to the fans.
Shortened because of Covid, this season 18 of NCIS: special investigations ends this Friday, October 29 on M6 in an explosive way! In the literal sense of the word. And it’s not Gibbs (Mark Harmon), in pursuit of a serial killer, who will say the opposite. Evidenced by the remains of his boat … trapped! Will the chief military investigator come out unscathed? Not so sure !
Emily Wickersham (Bishop) leaves NCIS at the end of the season 18 finale
Another hot topic of the episode: Bishop (Emily wickersham) confesses to being guilty of betraying her former NASA colleagues. Her revelation was like a bombshell within NCIS and forced her to resign, to the chagrin of McGee (Sean Murray, who confided in his relationship with Mark Harmon), Palmer (Brian Dietzen) or Kasie ( Diona Reasonover). But among his teammates, the most affected is undoubtedly Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), with whom the pretty blonde has formed a special relationship over the years.
Since the arrival of Nick in the team, the two agents are indeed turning around, without ever having really declared themselves. A love / friendship story that is reminiscent of Ziva’s (Cote de Pablo) and DiNozzo (Michael weatherly). And if the Israeli and the handsome brunette had ended up declaring their love, becoming the happy parents of a little girl, the romance of Bishop and Torres seems compromised by the revelation of the investigator … And by that of her interpreter, Emily Wickersham, whose last appearance in the series is.
Bishop finally kisses Torres in NCIS
A departure that breaks the hearts of fans of NCIS. Which longed to see the Bishop-Torres couple finally come to fruition. This is without counting on the desire of the writers to satisfy them. Before leaving for new adventures, Bishop bids his – inevitably moving – farewell to the dark brown. A scene during which she confesses her tender feelings to him… and kisses him! Something to console the faithful of the series, whose season 19 still reserves heartbreaking departures … including that of Gibbs (Mark Harmon, who leaves the series) himself! Who will replace him? The answer here!