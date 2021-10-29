Between drought and extreme rains, California at the forefront of global warming

Last Saturday, the capital of California beat its record for days without rain, the next day, Sacramento recorded a historical record of precipitation: these extreme variations are more and more frequent in the American West and foreshadow what climate change has in store for the rest. from the country.

“You see when you take a canary into a coal mine and you know the air is toxic because the canary dies? California is like the canary,” says Justin Mankin, professor at the American University of Darmouth .

For this researcher, California, the most populous American state and alone equivalent to the fifth largest economy in the world, is a “crucial indicator of a society’s capacity to respond to this type of climate stress”.

The marked variations have always been part of the Californian climate but global warming has accentuated the phenomenon. “We see very intense dry seasons which are accompanied by the risk of fires, droughts and heat waves, punctuated by these very, very heavy showers with mudslides, landslides and floods”, details Mr. Mankin.

Just look at the data for the last quarter to understand the impact of this sawtooth weather: first emergency calls from the authorities to save water, then a wave of deaths linked to exceptional heat before fires. gigantic which have covered more than 10,000 km2 this year in California.

Some residents of the north of the state have gone, in a thunderous roll, from evacuations linked to forest fires to roads cut by heavy rains last weekend.

These variations have grown steadily over the past decade and this should come as no surprise, notes Marty Ralph, director of a center for the study of extreme weather events in the Western United States. This is “consistent with what the climate projections indicated,” says the San Diego-based researcher.

Will California manage to get through such phenomena without damage? “I really don’t know. What I can say from the weather events of the last few months is that Californians are not well suited to the type of weather they have now, let alone what awaits them, “replied Mankin.

“It will be more difficult for current infrastructure to collect enough water during shorter rainy periods,” says Marty Ralph.

The key for him lies in the ability to better anticipate intense rainy episodes and in the adaptation of canals and dams. “If we have a reliable forecasting system, we can release water before the storms to help absorb the floods,” he explains.

The torrential rains have certainly put an end to the fire season but are not enough to solve the chronic drought that is raging in the West.

“The drought will still be there next week. It’s like you owe $ 1,000 and earn $ 200, you’re still owed $ 800,” said Justin Mankin.

For California, climate change is not a possibility, it is already a reality, he recalls, while world leaders are preparing to meet on Sunday in Glasgow (Scotland) for the COP26, a crucial conference to fight against global warming.

“If we limit our emissions (of greenhouse gases) – which should be our immediate priority – we will just manage to prevent it from getting worse. That will not prevent it from happening,” warns the researcher.

“What the best scientific predictions available show is that the climate is changing. It has changed and it will probably continue to do so,” says Marty Ralph.

“It is a very slow movement compared to the life of a human being. On a planet scale, it is in the blink of an eye,” he says.