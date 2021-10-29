Biden – Macron meeting: the United States recognizes an awkwardness in the submarine affair

During their meeting in Rome, the two presidents discussed the Australian submarine crisis and the joint European defense project.

With many smiles, handshakes and statements on their partnership, Joe Biden and Macron ostensibly displayed their reconciliation in Rome on Friday after the quarrel caused by the Australian submarine crisis. “What we did was clumsy and was not done very elegantly,” said the American president, the clearest act of contrition to date on the part of the Americans.

Joe Biden added that France was in his eyes “a partner of extreme value”, addressing journalists to his French counterpart, who received him at the Villa Bonaparte, French Embassy to the Vatican. He added the gesture to the word by extending his hand twice, in front of the cameras, to Emmanuel Macron, after already shaking hands and smiles on his arrival on the porch.

European defense

The French president praised him in front of his counterpart at the “concrete decisions” announced or taken since the start of the crisis, in mid-September, which “begin a process of confidence”. “We clarified what we had to clarify,” he said again. In French expectations, there is in particular clear support from the Americans for the project of genuine common European defense, dear to Paris.





According to Emmanuel Macron, this idea, which Washington has not always welcomed with the greatest warmth, is entirely compatible with NATO, the transatlantic military alliance led by the United States. Paris would also like more support for military interventions against jihadists in the Sahel, Emmanuel Macron welcoming the first concrete measures implemented on the ground by the United States.

The meeting of the two men, who saw each other face to face before being joined by their delegations, was to lead to a press release, the White House has already said. For Paris, the fact that the gigantic American presidential convoy – 84 cars – was moving on French soil was already a sign of the American desire to put the pieces back together.

Consolidate alliances

The United States had been visibly taken aback by the very strong French reaction to the announcement in mid-September of a new alliance, dubbed “Aukus”, between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom in the indo-pacific area. In addition to not having been consulted, Paris was very disappointed by the first consequence of this partnership: the abandonment by Australia of a mega-contract for French submarines.

Dissatisfied, Emmanuel Macron, after recalling the French ambassador to the United States, had waited a week before meeting with Joe Biden on September 22.

Before the French president, Joe Biden, anxious to consolidate the European alliances of the United States abused during the Trump presidency, had met Mario Draghi, head of the Italian government. They agreed on “the usefulness of developing a Europe of defense,” the Italian government said.