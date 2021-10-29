Biden revises investment plan, congressional deal uncertain



Joe Biden, followed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrives at the Capitol on October 28, 2021 (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

Joe Biden announced Thursday, before flying to Europe, to have found the framework of an agreement for his “historic plan” in favor of families and the environment, but the indispensable support of several elected Democrats of Congress to this text was still uncertain.



“I know that we have the framework of a historic economic plan”, declared the American president after meeting in Congress the parliamentarians of his party.

This framework “will create millions of jobs, grow the economy, invest in our nation and our people,” he added during a speech from the White House.

He then left Washington for Europe where he will participate in the G20 in Rome and then in the COP26 in Scotland.

The vast social plan, called “Build Back Better” has been fiercely negotiated for several months within the Democratic Party.

Its adoption is supposed to trigger that of another plan of 1.2 trillion dollars of investments in infrastructure (roads, bridges …) which would offer Joe Biden an important political victory.

Two centrist senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, opposed a first version of the social plan, judging its amount too high and denouncing its financing by tax increases on companies or on the wealthiest households.

Their votes are essential because the Democratic majority in the Senate is so thin that one dissonant voice is tantamount to a veto.

To convince them, Joe Biden reduced the amount of the plan to 1.750 billion dollars over a decade, half less than initially announced.

“We have made considerable progress,” reacted on Twitter Kyrsten Sinema, without clearly indicating whether she was ready to vote for the text.

The left wing of the party, for its part, criticized these concessions.

Progressive Independent Senator Bernie Sanders denounced the plan’s “major flaws”, especially in health care. He has always stressed that without an ambitious plan, there would be no agreement on the plan to modernize the infrastructure.



The Democratic Leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 28, 2021 (AFP / Jim WATSON)

“Nobody got everything they wanted, including me,” commented Joe Biden, who has invested part of his presidency on adopting these major investment plans to reform America.





“We agree on most of the things” contained in the bill, added the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, adding that the study of this document of nearly 2,500 pages had started.

But the prospect of a vote still seemed very uncertain.

– Climate investment –



While he will participate next week at the international climate summit in Glasgow (Scotland), the president stressed that his project included “the largest investment ever made to face the climate crisis”.

The Biden administration proposes to invest 550 billion dollars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.



Joe and Jill Biden are preparing to board the Marine One helicopter to reach the presidential plane on October 28, 2021 in Washington (AFP / Nicholas Kamm)

It is an investment “unique (…) in American history”, which targets buildings, transport, industry, electricity, agriculture and water, the White House said earlier. .

Joe Biden intends to present in Europe the image of an America engaged in energy transition and growth, as well as in the fight against social inequalities and tax evasion.

During the difficult negotiations, Joe Biden and his administration tirelessly highlighted the importance of these expenditures, arguing that the United States is losing its competitiveness and is a poor student among the advanced countries in terms of education, d environment or social protection.

– “No additional deficit” –





The US Capitol, October 28, 2021 (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

The White House notes that this plan would allow “most American families to save more than half of their childcare expenses” and “will provide (it) two years of free kindergarten for every child aged 3. and 4 years “.

Today, the majority of schools in the country do not welcome children before the age of 5.

The White House maintains that this plan can be financed by “big profitable companies” and Joe Biden assured Thursday that these expenses would not create an additional deficit.

The project thus contains measures so that these companies “cannot reduce their tax bill to zero” and provides for provisions for millionaires and billionaires to put their hands more in the pot.

On the other hand, it does not include the tax on the super-rich presented Wednesday by elected officials, which supposed to tax the unrealized capital gains of billionaires, these dormant gains in the thick portfolios of stocks of great American fortunes.

