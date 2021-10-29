Biden to Macron: “The United States was clumsy” in the submarine crisis

All is well between the United States and France. This is the message conveyed by US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who met in Rome, at the French embassy, ​​on the sidelines of the G20. “France is the oldest and most loyal ally of the United States,” said Joe Biden, while Emmanuel Macron highlighted the Franco-American “partnership” and explained that the two nations “had clarified this that needed to be clarified ”.

Much anticipated since the submarine crisis, the two men’s face-to-face only lasted a few minutes. First to speak, Emmanuel Macron spoke of the various subjects on the table and seemed not to want to go over the weeks of tension between the two countries. “It is the future that we must look at,” said Emmanuel Macron, after welcoming the American president with many smiles and handshakes at Villa Bonaparte.

“I thought you knew”

In his introduction, the American president immediately wanted to reassure France on the solidity of its commitment to her and insisted on its “feeling of loyalty and commitment”. “I want to clarify one thing in front of the press: you are a precious ally and we will continue to cooperate together,” he told the French head of state. There is no place in the world where we cannot cooperate. “



Before returning to the submarine crisis. “What we did was clumsy and was not done with much elegance,” said the US president, who however indicated that he did not think he was acting behind the backs of the French. “I thought you knew” that the mega-contract with Australia was going to fall apart, Biden said.