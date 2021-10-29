More

    Bitcoin. Everyone finds it “brilliant”. Satoshi Nakamoto owns more than $ 60 billion

    Business


    What is happening around bitcoin is quite extraordinary.

    All the crypto-fans explain how awesome this stuff is, that it’s a currency without states, a currency that releases blah, blah.

    However, everyone knows that a few big hands make it rain and shine.

    Better this Cointribune article which explains very sincerely that “the bitcoin reserve (BTC) of Satoshi Nakamoto now exceeds $ 60 billion”!

    It’s a bit as if you were telling me that you find it great that Christine Lagarde, who is the president of the central bank, holds 1000 billion euros in a personal capacity.

    I think that would shock you deeply.


    But this is a cryptocurrency so we can do, say, and think anything because it’s modern.

    It is all the same a rather indigent level of reflection which reaches.

    But rest assured.

    Bitcoin will continue to rise as there are more foolish buyers than foolish sellers.

    Charles SANNAT

    “This is a ‘presslib’ article, that is to say free of reproduction in whole or in part provided that this paragraph is reproduced after it. Insolentiae.com is the site on which Charles Sannat speaks daily and delivers a cheeky and uncompromising analysis of economic news. Thanks for visiting my site. You can subscribe to the daily newsletter free of charge at www.insolentiae.com. “

    Source Cointribune here


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleIn photos, Angelina Jolie and her five children, lovebirds on tour for “The Eternals”
    Next articlePSG-Lille: which line-up at the start?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC