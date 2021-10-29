Bitcoin on October 29: the moon in the viewfinder, the BTC is lazy

Technical analysis – Bitcoin has given us a pretty hectic week with for the moment a downward movement of just over 10% since the opening. BTCUSD does not seem to have said its last word, however.

Bitcoin rebound and on the fly

The day yesterday was particularly volatile. After a consolidation that marked a significant event (a new lower), the price finally returned vigorously on the rise.

BTCUSD W1 / H4

It was without counting on a price drop over 6% in 2 minutes, where BTCUSD fetched a 15-day low. This phenomenon has probably got some of the buyers out by triggering their stop loss.





BTCUSD 1 minute

It’s a bullish phenomenon undoubtedly, since the execution of stop loss allowed players needing to bring in large amounts of liquidity to execute their positions inexpensively.

The prize then went off prancing again, activating a potential bevel. BTCUSD nevertheless shows a downtrend in H4 that should not be ignored.

Another element in this direction is the strength that ETH demonstrated last night around 7pm, with a small all-time price record tonight. This morning, it is the “Metaverse” sector which seems more hot than ever. Note that next week will start a conference in New York on the subject, which could give a narrative to a bullish movement in this sector, which has rather suffered lately.

