BMW K 1600 2022 Touring

GT, GTL, B and Grand America get modernized

Euro5 engine, 5 Nm more, redesigned front face, adaptive lighting, 10.25 “counter …

Remaining unchanged this year, the range of large BMW Motorrad road cars had to evolve for the 2022 vintage under penalty of being ostracized due to antipollution standards. A week ago, the publication of documents with the German authorities revealed to us that this would be the case.

The Bavarian manufacturer today unveils its four machines in detail for 2022. Yes four, because contrary to what the official documents suggested, the Grand America is still part of the journey.

It is therefore with a workforce similar to the one we know that the range will be back on the road since we find the basic version K 1600 GT, its high comfort version K 1600 GTL, the “bagger” model K1600B and its variant. better equipped Grand America. All four models inherit the same improvements.

BMW K 1600 Grand America 2022

And that obviously starts with the six-cylinder in-line engine which complies with the Euro5 standard. The changes to reduce emissions do not hamper performance, however, since we find the same maximum power of 160 horsepower (118 kW), but 1,000 rpm lower, at 6,750 rpm. The torque gains meanwhile 5 Nm and now reaches 180 Nm, still at 5,250 rpm. Road cars also gain dynamic engine brake control (MSR) as standard.

The chassis is also reinforced with the adoption in series of the latest generation of Dynamic ESA electronic suspensions which provide automated load compensation.





It is above all the equipment that is full of novelties. While the front panel has been redesigned to bring a bit of modernity, there is a new adaptive LED headlight, a new 10.235 “color TFT screen with connectivity and integrated navigation, the eCall as standard, a new 2.0 audio system ( optional on GT and B) or a smartphone compartment with USB-C plug.

The new front panel is equipped with adaptive lighting

And inevitably, the four Bavarian road cars come with many options, finishes and accessories.

The 2022 range of BMW Motorrad roadsters is now available for order. Prices range from € 27,440 for the K 1600 GT to € 30,900 for the K 1600 Grand America.

Photos of the BMW K 1600 2022 road cars

BMW K 1600 GT 2022

BMW K 1600 GTL 2022

BMW K 1600 B 2022

The K1600’s 10.25-inch counter

Carnage buttons are freely assignable

Availability / Prices

K 1600 GT: € 27,440

K 1600 GTL: € 29,640

K 1600 B: 27,490 €

K 1600 Grand America: € 30,900

