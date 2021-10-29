BNP Paribas more generous with its shareholders after a solid third quarter

(AOF) – First French bank to present its accounts for the third quarter, BNP Paribas has hardly innovated compared to its American and European competitors. Its results exceeded expectations thanks to the fall in the cost of risk and the performance of its corporate and investment bank. On the stock market, the BNP Paribas share escaped the decline of the Paris market, rising 0.16% to 57.75 euros. The competitor of Societe Generale announced in parallel with this publication that it intended to buy back 1.3% of its capital by February 8.

In the third quarter, BNP Paribas saw its net income, group share, jump 32.2% to 2.5 billion euros. The largest French bank benefited from a 43.3% drop in the cost of risk to 706 million euros. This decline in the cost of risk was combined with a positive jaws effect to inflate profits.

Net banking income increased by 4.7% to 11.398 billion euros while operating expenses increased in a smaller proportion: + 3.8% to 7.4 billion euros. The growth of the latter is, however, stronger than analysts’ forecasts, which upsets them.

From the detail of the accounts, analysts retain the clear outperformance of corporate and investment banking compared to expectations. The adjusted taxable profit of this division is in fact 25% higher than the consensus. It rose 39.3% to 1.33 billion euros.





Equity activities (Equity & Prime Services) particularly stood out, posting revenue growth of 79.3% to € 835 million. Its American competitors have posted an average increase of 35%.

BNP Paribas benefited from the integration of Exane’s activity into the business from July 2021 (91 million euros), from very good organic growth in prime brokerage and very strong growth in derivatives. This comment explains Societe Generale’s outperformance on the stock market today, derivatives being one of its flagship franchises.

In contrast, income from bond brokerage (FICC) fell 28% to € 896 million. BNP Paribas underperformed American banks, which experienced a 13% decline in their activity in this area. The French bank underlined the lackluster context this quarter, in particular on rates and an unfavorable base effect.

Domestic retail banking, France, Belgium and Italy, also surprised favorably. Its taxable profit increased by 27.4% to 1.18 billion euros for net banking income up 6.3% to 4.11 billion euros. Jefferies notes that interest income and commissions in France have exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

BNP Paribas ended the quarter with a hard capital ratio of 13%, an improvement of 10 basis points over this quarter.

On the strength of its good results and a solid balance sheet, BNP Paribas is also announcing the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum amount of 900 million euros. The buyback period will start on November 1, 2021 and end on February 8, 2022 at the latest.