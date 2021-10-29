BNP Paribas: sharp rise in quarterly results

(AOF) – BNP Paribas Group’s share of net income stood at a high level of 2.503 billion euros, up 32.2% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 29.2% compared to the third quarter 2019. Excluding the effect of exceptional items, it was up 33.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 22.7% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Net banking income, at 11.398 billion euros, was up 4.7% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 4.6% compared to the third quarter of 2019, driven by the “Domestic Markets” and “Wealth” branches & Asset Management ”and by a high level of income from CIB, with growth in all businesses (Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Securities Services).





BNP Paribas has announced the launch of a € 900 million share buyback program which will begin on November 1 and end on February 8, 2022 at the latest.

Many challenges for European banks

The European retail banking model is particularly challenged by the digital boom. Some are withdrawing from this activity, as is the case with HSBC. In addition, there is an increase in risks. Thus, according to the ECB, the strong activity of the big banks in the market for leveraged transactions and the markets for equity-linked derivatives exposes them to excessive risk-taking.

As for French banks, since the health crisis, they have been increasingly exposed to cyber risk following the need to switch financial activities massively and rapidly towards teleworking and the provision of remote services.