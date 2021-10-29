Box office France: Venom 2 in the lead, James Bond soon to be the biggest success of the year

Passionate about the big and small screen and fascinated by actors, Marine has very eclectic tastes. She nevertheless has a preference for American cinema and devours everything that passes her eyes, from the huge blockbuster to the smallest independent film.

If Venom 2 dethrones Mourir can wait at the head of the weekly ranking, the James Bond should soon overtake Dune and become the biggest success of the year in France. In 3rd position, Eiffel hangs on.

BOX-OFFICE FROM 20 TO 26 OCTOBER 2021: THE TOP 10

The blockbuster Venom: Let There Be Carnage worn by Tom Hardy dislodges To die can wait first place thanks to its 676,090 entries. A score that does not compete with the 941,871 tickets sold in 2018 during the first week of Venom’s operation.

Behind, Mourir can wait is still full with 571,711 new spectators, which now allows it to accumulate 2,734,764 admissions. Daniel Craig’s last adventure as 007 is about to double Dune (7th in the ranking) and his 2,804,413 torn tickets. Eiffel closes the podium by attracting 320,027 additional curious people. With a total of 728,830 admissions, it comes in 5th place in the top French films of 2021.





This is a novelty that we find in the 4th position: Lost illusions by Xavier Giannoli who is finishing his 1st week with 230,106 tickets sold, making him the 8th best start for a French film this year.

The other novelties on the other hand shine much less. Little Nicolas’s Treasure attracted only 148,775 spectators. We are very far from the figures of the adaptation released in 2009 (1,132,450) and those of the Vacances du Petit Nicolas (887,210) in the first week. Also aimed at a young audience, the animated film Ron unlocks (137,238 admissions) takes less advantage of school holidays than continuous films The wolf and the lion and The Addams Family 2 that hold up well.

Halloween kills also disappoints. Present in 10th place in the ranking, it terrified only 128,699 spectators against 413,854 for the 2018 film. Despite everything, this week marks a total of 3.4 million admissions all outings combined, which does not hadn’t happened since last July when Fast & Furious 9 and Cruella came out.

Source: CBO Box-Office