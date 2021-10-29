Breaking News: Francesco Bagnaia has been declared MotoGP world champion!

You did not know it ? Yet the information was delivered to us by NRJ on Monday morning …

In the caption 😂 https://t.co/da3bgR3lwJ – Moto & GPaddict (@MotoetGPaddict) October 26, 2021

More seriously, how does the title of Fabio Quartararo was it postponed Sunday evening on French television channels?

Let’s continue in the almost ridiculous with TF1, which devoted the last 8 seconds of the 41 minutes of its weekend television news to evoke the first French pilot to be world champion in the premier category, to which should be added the 50 seconds broadcast in “Rendez-vous Sport” immediately after: with that, there is no risk of enthralling the crowds…

In comparison, France 2 is a patriotic channel, with the opening of the 20 hours directly on the Yamaha rider, and 2 minutes 8 seconds retracing the course of the French champion through a concise but effective report. The public channel had also devoted a much more complete dossier of 10 minutes to the opening of Stage 2: Chapeau!

Fabio Quartararo also made the opening of the mini newspaper Sport6 ​​on M6. Nice effort.





Finally, of course, thank you to Canal +, holder of the rights to MotoGP for France, and to the official MotoGP.com website which clouded our eyes on Sunday with everything that happened after the finish line …